The Muny's NEWSIES Takes Over BroadwayWorld on Twitter and Instagram Today

The Muny's production of NEWSIES takes over our Twitter and Instagram today! Spencer Davis Milford will take over our Twitter and Tessa Grady will take over our Instagram.

Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) is a St. Louis native who has been appearing in productions at The Muny since 2005. Favorite Muny credits include: 42nd Street, Peter Pan, Oliver!; The Wizard of Oz and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has appeared on Broadway in The Winslow Boy (Roundabout Theatre Company).

Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber) is thrilled to be making her Muny debut! She has been seen on Broadway in Dames at Sea (Ruby u/s, Joan u/s), Cinderella (Ella u/s), Annie (Star-to-be). Off and pre-Broadway she has appeared in The New Yorkers (NY City Center Encores!), Carefree: Dancing with Fred and Ginger, First Wives Club, Chasing Rainbows, The Anthem, and Mother Jones. She has appeared in TV shows such as The King of Queens as well as studio singing work in The Santa Clause 3, Fred Claus and the Disney Princess CD series.

The company of Newsies features Davis Gaines, Jordan Beall, Kyle Coffman, Beth Crandall, Dean Andre deLuna, Sam Faulkner, Damon J. Gillespie, Gary Glasgow, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Michael Hoey, Curtis Holland, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Alex Larson, Alex Hayden Miller, Ben Nordstrom, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Jack Sippel, Brendon Stimson, Daryl Tofa, Matthew Wiercinski and Thad Turner Wilson. The company will also be joined by The Muny kid and teen youth ensembles. They join the previously announced Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly), Tessa Grady (Katherine Plumber), Ta'Rea Campbell (Medda Larkin), Daniel Quadrino (Crutchie), Spencer Davis Milford (Davey) and Gabriel Cytron (Les).

A headline worthy design team leads this production with scenic design by Michael Schweikardt, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Matthew Lacey.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Chris Bailey, with music direction by Michael Horsley.

Based on Disney's 1992 cult classic film, Newsies tells the rousing tale of the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. Jack Kelly, a charismatic and resilient newspaper boy, leads a bunch of New York City rag-tag orphans in a clash against the mighty publishing titan, Joe Pulitzer. With a score by Alan Menken, and hits that include "Santa Fe," "Seize the Day," and "King of New York," this Muny premiere promises to make headlines.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

