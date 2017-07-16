The Muny's ALL SHOOK UP Star Caroline Bowman Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that Broadway star Caroline Bowman will be taking us behind the scenes at The Muny's thrilling new production of ALL SHOOK UP! Click here to follow along!

Caroline Bowman (Natalie Haller/Ed) is thrilled to make her Muny debut! She was last seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked. She was also in the original cast of Kinky Boots on Broadway. She has been seen in national and international tours of Evita (Eva Perón), Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Grease (Rizzo) and Fame (Carmen). She had the honor of reprising the title role in Evita with the Vancouver Opera. Recently, she made her solo concert debut at 54 Below in New York City and can be seen around the country performing with various symphonies and cabaret venues. She is forever grateful to Soffer/Namoff Entertainment and Innovative Artists for believing in her. www.carolinebowman.net

Set to the chart-topping hits of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, himself, Elvis Presley, and based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, All Shook Up follows the story of Natalie, a tomboy mechanic with a longing heart, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who is new to town and ready to shake things up. Set in the 1950s, and filled with secret crushes, hysterical shenanigans and matters of the heart, this is one Muny production that promises to have the entire family dancing in their "Blue Suede Shoes."

This hip-swiveling cast includes: Caroline Bowman (Natalie Haller/Ed), Tim Rogan(Chad), Felicia Finley (Miss Sandra), Liz Mikel (Sylvia), Hollis Resnik (Mayor Matilda Hyde), Lara Teeter (Jim Haller), Jerry Vogel (Sheriff Earl), Barrett Riggins (Dennis), Ciara Alyse Harris (Lorraine) and Paul Schwensen (Dean Hyde). Joined by a talented ensemble that includes: Claire Avakian, Beth Crandall, Chloé O. Davis, Paul Ianiello, Wonza Johnson, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Ben Lanham, Sarah Lynn Marion, Halle Morse, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Will Porter, Drew Redington, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, April Strelinger and Josh Walden. The company will also be joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles, and the Muny/Webster Intensive students.

An incredible design team leads this production with direction by Dan Knechtges, choreography by Jessica Hartman, music direction by Charlie Alterman, scenic design by Luke Cantarella, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by John Lasiter, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Kelley Jordan, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Single tickets are now available at The Muny Box Office, or online at muny.org.

