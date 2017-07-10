The Drama League Sets Fall Date for 34th Annual Benefit Gala

Save the date! The Drama League has announced that the organization's 34th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in New York City at the The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue).

The black-tie gala will feature dozens of stars from Hollywood and Broadway in a one-night-only musical tribute supporting The Drama League's educational initiatives for promising young artists.

Past performers at The Drama League's Benefit Gala have included Liza Minnelli, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Colbert, Harry Connick, Jr., Bernadette Peters, Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Angela Lansbury, Tony Bennett, Nick Jonas, and the casts of Broadway's hottest musicals.

For information about tickets, which include VIP and Ballroom Tables and individual seats, call (212) 244-9494, Ext. 101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

The Drama League Benefit Gala helps to raise funds to support the organization's educational initiatives, including The Drama League Directors Project. This award-winning initiative, which began in 1982 and whose alumni now number over 300, has been instrumental in launching the careers of many acclaimed theater directors including Tony Award winners Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), Sam Gold (Fun Home, The Glass Menagerie), Diane Paulus (Waitress), Pam MacKinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Amélie), Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Burn This), and John Rando (On The Town); Tony Award nominees Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg), Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Moritz von Steulpnagel (Present Laughter, Hand to God) and Alex Timbers (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson); as well as OBIE and Emmy Award winners Lear deBessonet, R.J. Cutler, and Anne Kaufmann (A Life), to name a few.

'Drama League Directors' have been honored with Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Obie, Peabody, Drama Desk, GLAAD, Drama League, New York Drama Critics Circle, Outer Critics, Evening Standard, Lucille Lortel, Bessie, Princess Grace, Garland, Drama-Logue, Barrymore, Helen Hayes, Elliot Norton, and Joseph Jefferson Awards, and have directed films and plays that received Academy Award nominations and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

For additional information about the Drama League and upcoming events, call (212) 244-9494, or e-mail info@dramaleague.org, or visit the website at www.dramaleague.org.

