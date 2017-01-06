The Drama League Opens Applications for 2017 Directing Fellowships; New TV/Film Initiative!

The Drama League today announced that applications are now available for the 2017 Directors Project Fellowships, the award-winning career development programs for emerging stage directors.

Applications are now available at www.dramaleague.org. The deadline for completed applications is Midnight (12am) on Monday, February 13, 2017. For further information or for assistance, call Sherri Eden Barber, Program Director, at (212) 244-9494.

With this announcement comes news of a ground-breaking new initiative, The Fellowship for Directing in Film and Television, which also launched today. This opportunity will allow unprecedented access for emerging stage directors to shadow on film and television projects, and has been developed in conjunction with Directors Project alumnus Tony Phelan, the co-creator of NBC Television's new series "Doubt" starring Katherine Heigl and Laverne Cox, and a former producer of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and CBS' "Madam Secretary."

"This opportunity is a game-changer for theatre directors," noted Ms. Barber. "This level of access to the practical craft of television and film, in the highest echelons of those industries, has simply not been available historically to theatre directors at this level of their development. It comes at a formative time in their early careers, and will catapult their work both onstage and off."

"The Drama League's most important mission is to open doors for the next generation of theatre artists," said Mr. Stelian-Shanks of the new initiative. "More and more, stage directors need to have a multiplicity of skils, experiences, and abilities in a variety of mediums. To ensure that the theatre stays strong and vibrant, we're excited to create pathways that allow directors a broader range of creative practice."

In addition to The Fellowship for Directing in Film and Television, The Drama League also opened applications for its signature programs: The Classical Directing Fellowship for Artists of Color, The Fall Directing Fellowships, The Hangar Directing Fellowships, and the Leo Shull New Musicals Directing Fellowship. Details on each of the programs can be found at www.dramaleague.org.

The Drama League of New York, since 1916, has been at the forefront of the American Theatre community, providing talent, audiences, and prosperous support. It is one of the nation's oldest continuously-operating, not-for-profit arts advocacy and education organizations. Through its programs, initiatives and events, The Drama League serves over 3,000 artists and 15,000 audience members each season with over 150 events and programs.

