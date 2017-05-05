The Devil Is in the Details... Nicolas Dromard, Natalie Hall, Mike Squillante and More to Lead LUCIFER Reading

TopRat Productions presents an invite-only, industry presentation of the modern new musical LUCIFER with music and lyrics by Mike Squillante & Britt Mahrer, book by Jesse Murphy, Jess Carson & Mike Squillante, and directed by T. Oliver Reid.

The reading will take place May 23 and 24, 2017. For more information email michael@top-rat.com.

LUCIFER, is the story of the Bible according to the Devil. Leading the Creation process at the beginning of time, God's favorite angel is set on achieving glory. An unparalleled obsession takes hold, leading "Lou" down an iconic path towards his own personal Hell.

This presentation of LUCIFER will star Nicolas Dromard (Broadway: Jersey Boys) as God, Natalie Hall (NY: Cruel Intentions: The Musical. TV: "Pretty Little Liars," "True Blood") as Mags, Marty Lawson (Broadway: How to Succeed, Promises Promises) as Mike, J. CameRon Barnett (National/ European Tour: The Buddy Holly Story, Hair) as Gabby, Mike Squillante (NBC's "The Voice") as Lou, Sam Wolf (Regional: West Side Story) as Jay. T. Oliver Reid (Drop me off in Harlem, Two Lost Worlds) will direct, with arrangements by Adria Barbosa.

David Elliott and Martin Platt (Dames at Sea, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike) at Perry Street Theatricals will general manage with Matthew Lefferts at FWRV (Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell & Vassallo) handling legal. Executive Producers include Gylden Entertainment, Mary & Dick Meisterling and James Raby, with minority partners Amy Hassinger, StEve Becker, Kendrick Li & Ron J. Rock.

A portion of funds raised for this production will be donated by TopRat to the All Stars Project, Inc., a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of youth and poor communities, using the developmental power of performance, in partnership with caring adults. For 36 years, the All Stars Project Inc. has reached more than 20,000 inner-city youth and their families each year nationally across seven cities.

Pictured: Natalie Hall and Mike Squillante

