The 2017 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

May. 2, 2017  
This has been an unusually full season on Broadway, with thirteen new musicals, ten new plays, and twelve revivals of theatrical classics. However unlike last year, there was no HAMILTON-like behemoth entry to monopolize the awards, paving the way for Tony love to be spread across many of this season's eligible productions.

Below, check out how each show fared individually in BWW's list of nominations by show. CLICK HERE for a full list of nominees.

Follow us on BWW throughout the day, as we'll bring you Tony nominee reactions, exclusive reports, surprises, behind the scenes coverage and oh, so much more! The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS.

MUSICALS

ANASTASIA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mary Beth Peil
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho

BANDSTAND

Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler
Best Orchestrations: Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony

COME FROM AWAY

Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley
Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley
Best Choreography: Kelly Devine

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman
Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif
Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire

FALSETTOS

Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrew Rannells
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Uranowitz
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Stephanie Block

GROUNDHOG DAY

Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin
Best Original Score: Tim Minchin
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell
Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus
Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane

HELLO DOLLY

Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: David Hyde Pierce
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:Natasha Katz
Best Direction of a Musical: Jerry Zaks
Best Orchestrations: Larry Hochman

HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL

Best Choreography: Denis Jones

MISS SAIGON

Best Revival of a Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eva Noblezada

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Best Musical
Best Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy
Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Josh Groban
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lucas Steele
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Paloma Young
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King
Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin
Best Choreography: Sam Pinkleton
Best Orchestrations: Dave Malloy

WAR PAINT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber

PLAYS

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Chris Cooper
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jayne Houdyshell
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Condola Rashad
Best Costume Design of a Play: David Zinn
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jennifer Tipton
Best Direction of a Play: Sam Gold

Arthur Miller's THE PRICE

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Danny DeVito

August Wilson'S JITNEY

Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: John Douglas Thompson
Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Gallo
Best Costume Design of a Play: Toni-Leslie James
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox
Best Direction of a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

HEISENBERG

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt

INDECENT

Best Play
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind
Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman

Lillian Hellman'S THE LITTLE FOXES

Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laura Linney
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Richard Thomas
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon
Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood
Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Sullivan

OSLO

Best Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder
Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher

PRESENT LAUGHTER

Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline
Best Costume Design of a Play: Susan Hilferty

THE FRONT PAGE

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Douglas W. Schmidt

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sally Field

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook

THE PRESENT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

Best Revival of a Play
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Corey Hawkins

SWEAT

Best Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Michelle Wilson

Tony Nominations by Production

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 12

Hello, Dolly! - 10

Dear Evan Hansen - 9

A Doll's House, Part 2 - 8

Come From Away - 7

Groundhog Day The Musical - 7

Oslo - 7

August Wilson's Jitney - 6

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - 6

Falsettos - 5

War Paint - 4

Indecent - 3

Present Laughter - 3

Sweat - 3

Anastasia - 2

Bandstand - 2

The Front Page - 2

Miss Saigon - 2

Six Degrees of Separation - 2

Arthur Miller's The Price - 1

The Glass Menagerie - 1

Heisenberg - 1

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical - 1

The Play That Goes Wrong - 1

The Present - 1


