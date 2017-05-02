The 2017 Tony Awards Nominations - Show by Show!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

This has been an unusually full season on Broadway, with thirteen new musicals, ten new plays, and twelve revivals of theatrical classics. However unlike last year, there was no HAMILTON-like behemoth entry to monopolize the awards, paving the way for Tony love to be spread across many of this season's eligible productions.

Below, check out how each show fared individually in BWW's list of nominations by show.

The 2017 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 11th on CBS.

MUSICALS

ANASTASIA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mary Beth Peil

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Linda Cho

BANDSTAND

Best Choreography: Andy Blankenbuehler

Best Orchestrations: Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony

COME FROM AWAY

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Jenn Colella

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Howell Binkley

Best Direction of a Musical: Christopher Ashley

Best Choreography: Kelly Devine

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman

Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif

Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire

FALSETTOS

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrew Rannells

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Uranowitz

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Stephanie Block

GROUNDHOG DAY

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Danny Rubin

Best Original Score: Tim Minchin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Andy Karl

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell

Best Direction of a Musical: Matthew Warchus

Best Choreography: Peter Darling and Ellen Kane

HELLO DOLLY

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: David Hyde Pierce

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Bette Midler

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Kate Baldwin

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Santo Loquasto

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:Natasha Katz

Best Direction of a Musical: Jerry Zaks

Best Orchestrations: Larry Hochman

HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL

Best Choreography: Denis Jones

MISS SAIGON

Best Revival of a Musical

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eva Noblezada

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical: Dave Malloy

Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Josh Groban

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Denee Benton

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lucas Steele

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Mimi Lien

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Paloma Young

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Bradley King

Best Direction of a Musical: Rachel Chavkin

Best Choreography: Sam Pinkleton

Best Orchestrations: Dave Malloy

WAR PAINT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christine Ebersole

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Korins

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber

PLAYS

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

Best Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Chris Cooper

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Jayne Houdyshell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Condola Rashad

Best Costume Design of a Play: David Zinn

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jennifer Tipton

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Gold

Arthur Miller's THE PRICE

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Danny DeVito

August Wilson'S JITNEY

Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: John Douglas Thompson

Best Scenic Design of a Play: David Gallo

Best Costume Design of a Play: Toni-Leslie James

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jane Cox

Best Direction of a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

HEISENBERG

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Denis Arndt

INDECENT

Best Play

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Christopher Akerlind

Best Direction of a Play: Rebecca Taichman

Lillian Hellman'S THE LITTLE FOXES

Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laura Linney

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Richard Thomas

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon

Best Costume Design of a Play: Jane Greenwood

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Sullivan

OSLO

Best Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Jefferson Mays

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Jennifer Ehle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Michael Yeargan

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Donald Holder

Best Direction of a Play: Barlett Sher

PRESENT LAUGHTER

Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline

Best Costume Design of a Play: Susan Hilferty

THE FRONT PAGE

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Douglas W. Schmidt

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Sally Field

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Nigel Hook

THE PRESENT

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Cate Blanchett

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION

Best Revival of a Play

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Corey Hawkins

SWEAT

Best Play

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Johanna Day

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Michelle Wilson

Tony Nominations by Production

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 - 12

Hello, Dolly! - 10

Dear Evan Hansen - 9

A Doll's House, Part 2 - 8

Come From Away - 7

Groundhog Day The Musical - 7

Oslo - 7

August Wilson's Jitney - 6

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes - 6

Falsettos - 5

War Paint - 4

Indecent - 3

Present Laughter - 3

Sweat - 3

Anastasia - 2

Bandstand - 2

The Front Page - 2

Miss Saigon - 2

Six Degrees of Separation - 2

Arthur Miller's The Price - 1

The Glass Menagerie - 1

Heisenberg - 1

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical - 1

The Play That Goes Wrong - 1

The Present - 1

