THE ROOMMATE with S. Epatha Merkerson & Jane Kaczmarek Launches Williamstown Theatre Festival Tonight

Williamstown Theatre Festival announces the start of their 2017 Season with performances of their first two shows tonight, June 27, and tomorrow, June 28.

First up on the Main Stage is Jen Silverman's new play The Roommate (June 27 -July 16). Mike Donahue directs Golden Globe and Emmy award winner S. Epatha Merkerson and Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek in this absorbing comedy that celebrates unexpected re-invention later in life. Empty-nested and alone in her Midwestern home, Sharon (Merkerson) takes on a roommate, Robyn (Kaczmarek). Before she has even unpacked, Robyn challenges everything about Sharon's way of life.

The Roommate begins performances Tuesday, June 27 and is scheduled through Sunday, July 16. Stay for Talkbacks after the performances on July 5 and July 11, or the special Lawn Talk before the matinee on Sunday, July 9.

On Wednesday evening, the Nikos Stage begins with the world premiere of The Model American (June 28 - July 9).

Danny Sharron directs Jason Kim's timely new play that addresses the question, what does it take for an immigrant to achieve the American Dream in 2017? Young, Latino, gay , and unapologetically ambitious, Gabriel (Hiram Delgado) arrives in New York City seeking work, friendship, love, and mentorship. But before he can move forward, he must honestly determine if he is running toward success or away from what he left behind. First developed at WTF under the auspices of the Bill Foeller Fellowship Program in 2016, the cast of The Model American also includes Sheria Irving, Han Jonghoon, Maurice Jones, Laila Robins and Micah Stock.

The Model American runs from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 9. A post-show Talkback is scheduled for July 5, as well as a Lawn Talk prior to the matinee on Sunday, July 2.

Tickets may be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the Box Office located at the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance Box Office at 1000 Main St (Route 2), Williamstown, MA 01267, 413.458.3253. Discounted Bundle packages are also available.

Since 1955, the Williamstown Theatre Festival has brought America's finest actors, directors, designers, and playwrights to the Berkshires, engaging a loyal audience of both residents and summer visitors. Each WTF season is designed to present unique opportunities for artists and audience alike, revisiting classic plays with innovative productions, developing and nurturing bold new plays and musicals, and offering a rich array of accompanying cultural events including Free Theatre, Late-Night Cabarets, readings, workshops, and educational programs. With offices in both Williamstown and New York City, WTF creates vibrant work that feeds the wider theatrical landscape. The artists and productions shaped at the Festival each summer often go on to reach diverse audiences nationally and internationally. WTF is also home to of the nation's top training and professional development programs for new generations of aspiring theatre artists and administrators. WTF was honored with the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 2002 and the Commonwealth Award for Achievement in 2011.

