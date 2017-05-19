THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Original Cast Recording Out 5/19; Pre-Order Now

The new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and Reprise Records will release an original Broadway cast recording, featuring Josh Groban as 'Pierre' and Denée Benton as 'Natasha', May 19, 2017. The 2-CD and digital album will be available for preorder today on all participating retailers and joshgroban.com.

Paul McCartney, Featuring 38 cast members and the full GREAT COMET orchestra with Groban playing both the accordion and the piano throughout, the original Broadway cast recording will be released as a two disc set and will feature the Broadway score in it's entirety. The album was recorded at DiMenna Center New York on February 12 and 13 by Kevin Killen, who has worked with such artists as David Bowie Elvis Costello , Peter Gabriel, Burt Bacharach Dar Williams and more. Click here to watch the cast

perform on today's GMA Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET stars multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban in his Broadway debut. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, this "vibrant, thrillingly imagined new musical" (The New York Times) is "stunning and blazingly original" (Entertainment Weekly) and brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in a "heaven-sent fireball" (The New York Times) of romance and passion.



Track Listing below: 1. "Prologue" 2. "Pierre" 3. "Moscow" 4. "The Private and Intimate Life of the House" 5. "Natasha & Bolkonskys" 6. "No One Else" 7. "The Opera" 8. "Natasha & Anatole" 9. "The Duel" 10. "Dust and Ashes" 11. "Sunday Morning" 12. "Charming" 13. "The Ball" CD 2 14. "Letters" 15. "Sonya & Natasha" 16. "Sonya Alone" 17. "Preparations" 18. "Balaga" 19. "The Abduction" 20. "In My House" 21. "A Call to Pierre" 22. "Find Anatole" 23. "Pierre & Anatole" 24. "Natasha Very Ill" 25. "Pierre & Andrey" 26. "Pierre & Natasha" 27. "The Great Comet of 1812"

