THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Original Cast Recording Out 5/19; Pre-Order Now

Featuring 38 cast members and the full GREAT COMET orchestra with Groban playing both the accordion and the piano throughout, the original Broadway cast recording will be released as a two disc set and will feature the Broadway score in it's entirety. The album was recorded at DiMenna Center New York on February 12 and 13 by Kevin Killen, who has worked with such artists as David Bowie Elvis Costello , Peter Gabriel, Burt Bacharach Dar Williams and more.