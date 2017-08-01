Sutton Foster-Led YOUNGER Soars to Season Highs Across All Key Demos

Following its most-watched and highest-rated telecast ever in Live + SD with the Season 4 premiere episode, YOUNGER on TV Land has delivered even higher ratings, scoring season highs across all key demos for the network for the July 26th episode. In Live + 3, the episode achieved increases versus the very strong season premiere, with a .8 (+5%) with Adults 25-54, a 1.2 (+5%) with Women 25-54, a .7 (+1%) with Adults 18-49, and a 1.1 (+4%) with Women 18-49.



Currently outpacing every previous season to-date in both Live + SD and Live + 3 with Adults 25-54, Season 4 is seeing huge increases in urgency to watch from fans, and is up +26% (Live +3) and +40% (Live + SD) versus season three to-date. In addition, this week's episode garnered 1.2 million average total viewers in Live + 3.



Plus, "Getting Younger," the series' Facebook Live aftershow, keeps the party going every week following the 10pm ET airings. With incredibly strong fan engagement, each episode organically reaches, on average, 300,000 people, and to date, "Getting Younger" episodes have reached a gross of 2 million Facebook users and garnered over half a million total video views. Last week's episode with guest Debi Mazar has nearly 220,000 video views alone, and reached over 500,000 people.



On this week's episode of "Younger" (Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on TV Land), Liza (Sutton Foster) is caught majorly off guard when she runs into Macmillan publisher Jay (guest star Aasif Mandvi), whom she met while repping Empirical at a conference. Unfortunately, she runs into him while she's out having dinner with her daughter Caitlin (Tessa Albertson). Plus, Lauren (Molly Bernard) gets back into the dating world and drags Maggie (Debi Mazar) with her, who gets more than she bargained for when she meets a woman at a bar.



Created by "Sex and the City's" Darren Star, "Younger" stars two-time Tony-winner Sutton Foster (ANYTHING GOES, SHREK, VIOLET, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE), Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard. "Younger," which was recently renewed for a fifth seaso n on TV Land, also has an extensive global footprint and is distributed in over 155 countries and territories worldwide.



Follow along with @YoungerTV and "Getting Younger," too, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Image courtesy of TV Land

