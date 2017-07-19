Stephen Bogardus to Star in SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES Musical Adaptation at Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company captures lightning in a bottle with the World Premiere musical adaptation of Something Wicked This Way Comes, based on the classic best-selling novel by Ray Bradbury. The spine-tingling tale of a traveling carnival that mysteriously arrives in a small town is woven on stage with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill (Broadway: The Story of My Life).

Directed and choreographed by Chicago-based director Rachel Rockwell (Off-Broadway: Ride the Cyclone), this extraordinarily magical and unique visual world sings and seduces September 13-October 8, 2017. Single tickets are on sale now starting at $20 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling our Box Office at (302)594-1100.

"We were first intrigued by the thriller aspects of Ray Bradbury's novel," explains Bookwriter Brian Hill, "but what really attracted us was the deep heart at the center of the wild rollercoaster of a story. The mending of a damaged father and son relationship is the emotional glue that holds the whole thing together."

This masterful blend of thrills and heart has long been praised by literature lovers and critics alike. Set in rural Illinois in 1938, Bradbury's musical and hypnotic pRose Transports the audience, serving as inspiration for the original score of this musical adaptation.

"Developing a sound for the score of Something Wicked This Way Comes has been a fascinating challenge," shares Composer and Lyricist Neil Bartram. "Ray Bradbury's text is a goldmine of imagery and poetry, so for the lyrics of the songs it's been a blast to weave his voice into the musical. His writing has a very specific tone that we've tried to maintain as we transition this iconic novel to the stage."

Executive Director Bud Martin is excited to open Delaware Theatre Company's 39th season with such an electrifying new venture. "Neil and Brian are two of my favorite people and writers," he states, "and this is probably the most artistically challenging show in the history of DTC. We are treating audiences to this World Premiere and they will have the first chance to see all of the surprises the show has in store."

The cast is led by Broadway-veteran Stephen Bogardus (Love! Valour! Compassion!, West Side Story, Man of La Mancha) and includes John Francis Babbo (Broadway: A Christmas Story The Musical), Rob Riddle, Steve Pacek, Jake Blouch, Chase Byrd, Melissa Joy Hart, Cambria Klein (DTC: Because of Winn-Dixie) Marian Murphy, Meghan Murphy, Sawyer Nunes (Broadway: Finding Neverland, Matilda The Musical), Rajeer Alford, Christopher Sapienza, Joelle Teeter, Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton, Karen Peakes (DTC: The Explorers Club, Hetty Feather) and Clare O'Malley (DTC: Hetty Feather).

Additionally, set design is provided by Scott Davis, costume design by Theresa Ham, lighting design by Greg Hofmann, sound design by Garth Helm (Broadway: Pippin - Tony Award-nominee), and projection design by Freckled Sky ("America's Got Talent") and Shawn Sagady (Broadway: All The Way, Memphis).

Performances are held at DTC's intimate, 389-seat theatre, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. Something Wicked This Way Comes runs September 13-October 8, 2017 at Delaware Theatre Company. Tickets are on sale now starting at $20 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302)594-1100.

Institutional Summary: Currently in our 39th season, Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) is Delaware's premier non-profit professional theatre. Recognized as a cornerstone in the Brandywine Valley's rich cultural landscape, DTC has produced nearly 200 plays for over one million residents and visitors in its community. For more than two decades, DTC has been a pioneer in the revitalization of Wilmington's Christina Riverfront and cultural district as the only LORT theatre in the state. This will be Delaware Theatre Company's fourth development of a new musical, following Because of Winn-Dixie (April 2015) by Duncan Sheik and Nell Benjamin, Maurice Hines' Tappin' Thru Life (September 2015), and Diner (December 2015) by Barry Levinson and Sheryl Crow, which broke a 37-year box office record. Since Bud Martin's arrival in 2012, DTC has seen a 54% increase in subscribers and a 234% increase in single ticket buyers, making Delaware Theatre Company an up and coming player in the regional theatre community.

