Stephanie J. Block, Darius de Haas and More Rally Broadway Community for 2017 Covenant House 'Sleep Out'

On August 21st, over 70 caring members of the Broadway community, including some of the biggest stars on Broadway, will be sleeping on the streets of New York City in support of the homeless youth at Covenant House.

"The kids at Covenant House have touched my heart in such a way that I look at the world around me differently," said Stephanie Block, who most recently played Trina in Lincoln Center's highly acclaimed revival of Falsettos. "I sleep out because of their hope, resilience, joy, tenacity, and dreams for the future."

Stephanie will be joined by other Broadway stars as well as directors, technicians, and behind-the-scenes professionals at the top of their careers who are reaching out to homeless young people in this inspiring, personal way. Some of the participants will be sleeping on the streets of New York City for the fifth time. (For a complete list of participants, visit www.broadwaysleepout.org.)

"The Broadway community is one of our biggest champions ... the unity they display when they come together in solidarity on this night shows how dedicated they are to end youth homelessness," said Covenant House President Kevin Ryan. "Their actions are an incredible show of support for the thousands of young people struggling to survive every night on our streets. Their love is oxygen for our kids, and this event is helping us build bridges from despair to hope for thousands of homeless and trafficked young people."

The Broadway Sleep Out begins at 7 pm with the young people of Covenant House meeting and speaking with the Broadway community at Covenant House New York at 460 W 41st Street. The Broadway Sleep Out participants will then receive cardboard boxes, sleeping bags, and a piece of pavement for the night.

"As my understanding and compassion for homeless youth people grows, so does my commitment to empowering them to step forward toward independent adulthood," said Darius de Haas, whose shows include Rent, Carousel, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Dreamgirls, and Shuffle Along. "Covenant House provides the love, support, and services that homeless and trafficked young people need and deserve, and I'm proud to help any way I can."

The Sleep Out Executive Committee of Audra McDonald, Stephanie J. Block, Jeff Calhoun, Darius de Haas, Capathia Jenkins, Rachel Brosnahan, and Rachel Sussman have rallied the entire Broadway community to fight homelessness.

Sleep Out: Broadway Edition will be held on August 21st 2017 and is open to any member of the theatrical community with a Broadway, Off-Broadway, or National Tour credit. To get involved, contact sleepout@covenanthouse.org.

Related Articles