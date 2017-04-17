Spring 2017 Choreographers for Broadway Dance Lab Announced

Broadway Dance Lab (BDL), a choreography incubator supporting new works of dance-driven theatre, has announced that Jeremy McQueen, Wendy Seyb, and Ron Todorowski will join Artistic Director Josh Prince as choreographers for the company's Spring 2017 Cycle. The Lab is set to begin on April 24, and will run through May 25.

Additionally, new year-round programming has been announced, with Fall and Winter Cycles planned through February 2018. Over the course of the next year, the company will perform in benefits for Dance Against Cancer, Dancers for Good, and Career Transitions for Dancers, and will launch a new mentorship initiative nurturing the development of new and emerging choreographers.

Dancers joining BDL for the Spring 2017 Cycle are Justina Aveyard, Lloyd Amir Boyd, III, Spencer Clark, Christina Dooling, Derek Ege, Teneise Mitchell Ellis, Kory Geller, Mary Kate Hartung, Kelly Loughran, Amy Ruggiero, Scott Shedenhelm, and James A. Washington.

Founded in 2012 by Prince, BDL is the only arts service organization of its kind dedicated to giving theatre dance makers the tools they need to practice their craft and test their ideas in an environment of artistic privacy. The non-profit company works under the guidance of a distinguished advisory board, whose members include Donna McKechnie, Chita Rivera and Ben Vereen.

"BDL gave me the gift of risking being courageous again," Lorin Latarro, choreographer of Waitress, said. "I've been asking questions again and practicing process again. It reminded me how much I love dance and dancers, and how many ways to spend eight counts there are in the universe."

In addition to Latarro, past BDL choreographers have included Andy Blankenbeuhler, Marcelo Gomes, Larry Keigwin, Camille A. Brown, JoAnn M. Hunter and Al Blackstone. The company has been presented by the Guggenheim Museum's Works and Process, and has been profiled by PBS, American Theatre Wing, The Wall Street Journal and Dance Magazine.

"I learned a lot about myself and my work in that very safe and creative environment," Blackstone said. "I was able to explore ideas that I would never have been brought to life had I not been given the gift of being in that studio with those extraordinary artists."

To learn more about Broadway Dance Lab visit www.broadwaydancelab.org.

