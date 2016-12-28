Spice Girls Star Mel B Does the Cell Block Tango in Broadway's CHICAGO, Starting Tonight

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago welcomes international superstar Mel B, "Scary Spice" of the iconic Spice Girls and judge on "America's Got Talent," to the show for an eight-week limited engagement starting today, December 28, 2016, and through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Now in its 20th year on Broadway, Chicago plays at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Mel B, also known to audiences worldwide as the iconic "Scary Spice" of the Spice Girls, is a chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur. One of the busiest working moms in the entertainment industry, she's currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents: in the US as a judge on NBC's "America's Got Talent;" in the UK as host of "Lip Sync Battle UK;" and in Australia as a guest judge on "The X Factor." She is an accomplished author with her bestselling autobiography Catch a Fire. Also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur, Mel B has partnered with the group behind Serafina restaurants to spearhead their West Coast expansion of 6 locations with the first having launched this past fall in Los Angeles.

Chicago currently stars Disney Channel star Veronica Dunne as Roxie Hart (thru 11/27), Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Paul Alexander Nolan as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

