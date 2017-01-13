Speed Through the Seasons with a Recap of HOLIDAY INN; Airs Live on BroadwayHD This Saturday!
Haven't yet made it to Studio 54 to catch the throwback delight of this Broadway season? You're in luck, because HOLIDAY INN, The New Irving Berlin Musical, is streaming LIVE on BroadwayHD this Saturday, January 14 at 8pm ET. Bring the magic of Studio 54 to your living room for one night only. Plus, tune in early for exclusive pre-show interviews and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek starting at 7:40pm ET.
HOLIDAY INN is available to stream LIVE on the web or on your BroadwayHD app for Apple TV, Roku, iPhone and iPad, so if you can't get to Broadway, get to BROADWAYHD!
"Holiday Inn" tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut ... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn The Farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?
Starring Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, the show concludes its run at Studio 54 on January 15. Need a recap on the show's journey before the big night? Below, we're taking you back in time to relive HOLIDAY INN's journey to the stage.
Before HOLIDAY INN arrived on Broadway, Goodspeed Musicals and the Muny put up productions in Fall 2014 and summer 2015 respectively.
In Fall 2015 it was announced that Roundabout would bring the show to Broadway in the following year, and by May 2016 the leading cast had been found. While the show was in rehearsals, they gave the press a special sneak peek!
Then they headed to Bryant Park to put on a show for the masses...
And they told us all about their favorite holidays!
Previews began on September 1 at Studio 54.
And then the show opened on October 6, 2016.
Then the cast headed to Rockefeller Plaza to perform on the Today Show.
They hit the recording studio for Carols for a Cure...
Now there are just days left to catch the show on Broadway...
But fear not! BroadwayHD is helping you start the new year right!
