Speed Through the Seasons with a Recap of HOLIDAY INN; Airs Live on BroadwayHD This Saturday!

Haven't yet made it to Studio 54 to catch the throwback delight of this Broadway season? You're in luck, because HOLIDAY INN, The New Irving Berlin Musical, is streaming LIVE on BroadwayHD this Saturday, January 14 at 8pm ET. Bring the magic of Studio 54 to your living room for one night only. Plus, tune in early for exclusive pre-show interviews and a behind-the-scenes sneak peek starting at 7:40pm ET.

HOLIDAY INN is available to stream LIVE on the web or on your BroadwayHD app for Apple TV, Roku, iPhone and iPad, so if you can't get to Broadway, get to BROADWAYHD!

"Holiday Inn" tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut ... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn The Farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Starring Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu, the show concludes its run at Studio 54 on January 15. Need a recap on the show's journey before the big night? Below, we're taking you back in time to relive HOLIDAY INN's journey to the stage.

Before HOLIDAY INN arrived on Broadway, Goodspeed Musicals and the Muny put up productions in Fall 2014 and summer 2015 respectively.

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

