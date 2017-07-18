Social: Watch All of the #Ham4All Videos From Broadway's Biggest Stars and More!

Jul. 18, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo, the online giving platform that democratizes giving for all income levels, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan to attend the eagerly anticipated opening night of the musical Hamilton in Los Angeles - Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

BroadwayWorld has been posting #Ham4All videos as they've been published and now we're rounding up all of them in one place! Don't miss a single one and check out all the #Ham4All videos below!

Miranda is inviting fans to make a donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors will receive 100 entries for the grand-prize opportunity to join the opening night celebration of Hamilton in Los Angeles on August 16, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, two tickets to the star-studded after-party, a meet & greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two.


I challenge @thomaspatricklennon & @meganamram. #Ham4All

A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

@stephencurry30 and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help... Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #HAM4ALL @oliviamunn @therock

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:06am PDT




 

