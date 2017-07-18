Social: Watch All of the #Ham4All Videos From Broadway's Biggest Stars and More!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Prizeo, the online giving platform that democratizes giving for all income levels, announced today that they are offering the chance for one lucky fan to attend the eagerly anticipated opening night of the musical Hamilton in Los Angeles - Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
BroadwayWorld has been posting #Ham4All videos as they've been published and now we're rounding up all of them in one place! Don't miss a single one and check out all the #Ham4All videos below!
Miranda is inviting fans to make a donation to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition at prizeo.com/hamilton. For only $10, donors will receive 100 entries for the grand-prize opportunity to join the opening night celebration of Hamilton in Los Angeles on August 16, including two VIP tickets to the performance at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, two tickets to the star-studded after-party, a meet & greet and photo with Lin-Manuel, and roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations for two.
#Ham4All Y'all!- Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) July 16, 2017
I donated at https://t.co/u5v81U1YIL and I challenge @MrJasonRBrown and @pasekandpaul! pic.twitter.com/4yOM6xcsZU
As Groff's online representative:- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2017
Groffsauce challenges @LeaMichele & @OfficialMolina!https://t.co/pFmd0rCfKU #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/whZKYVtqUq
#Ham4All Challenge! I nominate @felaluf @yebbasmith @Aimee_Garcia 2 make a donation & sing their fav #Hamiltune! https://t.co/9euGVLrd5M pic.twitter.com/ZAVITTZpxY- Madeleine Mantock (@madeleinemgm) June 27, 2017
@Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All is ON @justinbaldoni! BRING IT @yaelgrobglas @MarissaNeitling @sonjamtaylor https://t.co/MRXY6ic29K @supportKIND pic.twitter.com/634iNglNHk- Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) June 27, 2017
?? @SaraRamirez #Ham4All challenge 2 support immigrants goes to @dianeguerrero__ @RestingPlatypus @conradricamora ! https://t.co/fcbz5oJRFK pic.twitter.com/76SquLPMV3- Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 27, 2017
I just donated to support the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done. I challenge @ricky_martin and @MarioLopezExtra! Thank you @Lin_Manuel! pic.twitter.com/P4QJrBOlr6- Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) June 28, 2017
I supported @tahirihjustice @Lin_Manuel's #WeGetTheJobDone Coalition I challenge @angelicavale @jamesmaslow #Ham4All https://t.co/ye9IRylPN0 pic.twitter.com/apUhC8lrkO- Jaime Camil (@jaimecamil) June 27, 2017
@Lin_Manuel #Ham4all I accept @cedricyarbrough's challenge! Donated! You're up @samantharonson https://t.co/mWg5ZzIik2- Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 28, 2017
I challenge @JoeLoTruglio & @tatianamaslany to donate & sing their favorite song from @HamiltonMusical!! #Ham4all https://t.co/w1Xfx5cQEN pic.twitter.com/9YXCVftAk7- Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 27, 2017
I accept @thomaslennon's #HamForAll challenge! Up to you @driverminnie & @wendimclendonco!! #Hamilton #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel #downanoctave pic.twitter.com/88KgnWIkcr- Cedric Yarbrough (@cedricyarbrough) June 27, 2017
Here's my #HAM4ALL video. Challenge accepted @meganamram! Now to you @tatianamaslany & @joshgroban. Donate at https://t.co/s130wmCDGq! Yay! pic.twitter.com/zWJ9sqOBNQ- Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 27, 2017
Was challenged by @kaysarahsera to do @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All so me & Baby J joined the Cabinet Battle. #dadraps #cantbelievehedidntwakeup pic.twitter.com/tMFDS4LLgh- Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 27, 2017
@Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/zgi75NFFbB- Karen Olivo (@Karenolivo) June 26, 2017
Check out https://t.co/b8nctF3xIZ for more info????- Rachelle Ann Go (@gorachelleann) June 27, 2017
I challenge @livevamaria & @msleasalonga ?? @lin_manuel @prizeo #Ham4all pic.twitter.com/2w94GDc5y1
Anthem 4 the Olympic year!? Challenging @gabrielledoug & all the @HamiltonMusical skating fans! @Lin_Manuel #Ham4All https://t.co/c504MZzQpX pic.twitter.com/dhyJyl3bFc- Jason Brown (@jasonbskates) June 27, 2017
I challenge @iamstephbeatz & @bethdover1 to donate & sing their favorite song from #Hamilton!! Donate to the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition and enter to win a free trip to LA for the opening night of Hamilton! #Ham4All
A post shared by Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT
Donate to support the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition! I challenge @TheLucasSteele @JoshGroban! #Ham4All @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/NzDo8u9nC9- Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) June 26, 2017
HelloHelloHello- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2017
Introducing our biggest @Prizeo contest yet
& the #Ham4All Challenge!
Donate at https://t.co/ENfeupTPL5! Sing!
Oh, I ?? you. pic.twitter.com/7jCb1unwVo
I challenge @thomaspatricklennon & @meganamram. #Ham4All
A post shared by Al Yankovic (@alfredyankovic) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT
I challenge @lachsa_official alumnus @haimtheband & @joshgroban to sing a fav Hamilton song. #Ham4All (Punchline is clipped. See on @twitter)
A post shared by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:14am PDT
@stephencurry30 and I are collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families. The grand prize winner will join us and Lin-Manuel at the LA opening on August 16th. We think that this will be the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet, but we need your help... Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. #HAM4ALL @oliviamunn @therock
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:06am PDT
I challenge YOU all of my fans!! Donate here: https://t.co/JzRg0SR3XU #Ham4All #OneVoice pic.twitter.com/5nlc3yhCTj- Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 26, 2017
Our cast has accepted @Lin_Manuel's #Ham4All Challenge with their rendition of "Me & The Sky-ler Sisters!" Join us: https://t.co/2LrHyVAlXT pic.twitter.com/8ba40dQmwu- Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) June 26, 2017
Donate $10 @prizeo and win 2 tix @HamiltonMusical opening in LA. @LexiLawson and I challenge @HereIsGina and @Jordan_Fisher #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/uttaAchh7B- Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) June 26, 2017
I challenge @scottkfoley, @KatieQLowes & @JasonWGeorge to make a donation and sing their favorite song from Hamilton. #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/T09SvmjMcM- Shonda Rhimes (@shondarhimes) June 26, 2017
We @JevonMcFerrin @NikkyWalks. Challenge @Jordan_Fisher & @TaranKillam. We Get The Job Done Coalition. https://t.co/TTKTsXfBSE #Ham4All pic.twitter.com/PobdtvrphO- james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) June 26, 2017
#Ham4All @UzoAduba & @MattMcGorry I challenge you to sing a @HamiltonMusical song & donate to support #Immigrants at https://t.co/mBXrgRBRPE pic.twitter.com/qPZfhBhpr2- Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) June 26, 2017
https://t.co/bjQmKowpKy I nominate @benbarnes @brianfobyrne & @lesmisofficial cast #Ham4All @HamiltonWestEnd @TarinnCallender @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/b6j81Z3mhV- Michael Jibson (@mikejibson) June 26, 2017
The young stars of #TheBeguiled did #Ham4ALL and I'm loving the cameos from Kirsten, Elle, Sofia & Nicole Kidman. https://t.co/NmLokmLucY pic.twitter.com/1B8oIfrdZs- Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) June 28, 2017
