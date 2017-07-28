Social: Spend A Day At The Muny With A CHORUS LINE's Holly Ann Butler

Earlier this week BroadwayWorld went behind the scenes at The Muny's production of A CHORUS LINE to take a look at the rehearsal process.

Check out a roundup of the social takeover, hosted by Holly Ann Butler, below!

Holly Ann Butler (Sheila) is delighted to return to the Muny since playing Lila Dixon in Holiday Inn! She has appeared on and off-Broadway in On the Town (Flossie, Claire u/s), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, (Hedy/Smitty u/s), Grease (Rizzo u/s), Happiness, and Anyone Can Whistle.

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

A spectacular design team leads this production with scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Denis Jones, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Oh hey guys! @hollyannbutler here. I'm taking over twitter to show you #munychorusline rehearsal. Oh, and I play Sheila. #cantheadultssmoke pic.twitter.com/EFvhKxq1w8 — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

In case you didn't know, the #muny is outside. So until we get on the stage, we rehearse here. And it is HOT. pic.twitter.com/tvg70I8xsl — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

Our amazing team is hard at work. Denis Jones directing and Barry Busby assisting. pic.twitter.com/WmswGOttEh — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

Bobby and Sheila practicing their shade. (@evanenannik & ME @HollyAnnButler) pic.twitter.com/r5frYuECeU — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

You guys, this show is super special. And all these people are super talented. I love being on the line. #munychorusline #bwwmuny pic.twitter.com/C68hoPHkBU — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

So... this stage is NOT SMALL. #bwwmuny #munychorusline pic.twitter.com/LdAMmMMhpJ — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

A little video view of our ginormous stage! #munychorusline #bwwmuny pic.twitter.com/jRASW04ExG — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

Wig fitting time! #munychorusline #bwwmuny pic.twitter.com/ER2CZUjazj — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

Getting into character with Kristine. ??#MUNYChorusLine #bwwmuny @madisonaubrey pic.twitter.com/swvt2eO2kH — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

More #munymagic... we have these adorable teens & children in the show. This isn't your traditional Chorus Line!#munychorusline #bwwmuny pic.twitter.com/d0A2SC9QYO — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

When it gets this hot, the fabulous Muny gives us Gatorade!#munychorusline #bwwmuny #itshotuphere pic.twitter.com/mYSRoBcG6s — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

This is what the end of an outside rehearsal looks like at the Muny. ??????#munychorusline #bwwmuny pic.twitter.com/xveuRB9eTC — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017

Our Cassie, @biancamarroquin is hard at work even after rehearsal is over w/ our Larry helps her out. Life imitating art!#munychorusline pic.twitter.com/zaMuonmHVv — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 26, 2017





