BWW Social

Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat


Social: Spend A Day At The Muny With A CHORUS LINE's Holly Ann Butler

Jul. 28, 2017  

Earlier this week BroadwayWorld went behind the scenes at The Muny's production of A CHORUS LINE to take a look at the rehearsal process.

Check out a roundup of the social takeover, hosted by Holly Ann Butler, below!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Twitter here!

Holly Ann Butler (Sheila) is delighted to return to the Muny since playing Lila Dixon in Holiday Inn! She has appeared on and off-Broadway in On the Town (Flossie, Claire u/s), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, (Hedy/Smitty u/s), Grease (Rizzo u/s), Happiness, and Anyone Can Whistle.

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

A spectacular design team leads this production with scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Denis Jones, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

















Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Erika Henningsen, Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell to Play 'The Plastics' in Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS Musical; Cast Announced!
  • What About Oak? GREAT COMET Producer Explains Okieriete Onaodowan's Exit
  • LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Reboot In the Works at Warner Bros; Josh Gad & Rebel Wilson to Star?
  • Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Opens Up About GREAT COMET Exit - 'I Will Not Be Returning'
  • Mandy Patinkin to Return to Broadway as 'Pierre' in THE GREAT COMET
  • Dayton Family Performs Fully Staged Backyard Production of Peter Pan

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com