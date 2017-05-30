Simon Jones, Francesca Fairdany and More Join Angela Lansbury in THE CHALK GARDEN Reading

Additional principal casting has been confirmed for the Angela Lansbury-helmed reading of Enid Bagnold's British drama The Chalk Garden, a benefit for The Acting Company to be held for one night only, Monday, June 19, at 7 PM, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. The evening is presented by The Acting Company, in association with Andrew Bryan and Opus Blue Productions.

Joining Ms. Lansbury will be Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Miss Madrigal, Simon Jones (Blithe Spirit, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy) as the Judge, David Lansbury (War Horse) as Maitland and Charlotte Parry (The Importance of Being Earnest) as Olivia. Final casting will be announced soon.

After many younger years as a London society hostess, Mrs. Saint Maugham (Lansbury) fills her days tending her garden at her country estate. When she seeks a governess for her granddaughter, Laurel (whose habit of setting small fires is getting a bit out of hand) the child connects instantly with Miss Madrigal, an enigmatic woman who has come without any references. Who, exactly, is this Madrigal? With a talent for gardening and avoiding questions, she fascinates the equally inscrutable Laurel, who can never resist a mystery...especially if it might involve murder.

The play is written by Enid Bagnold and will be directed by Frank Dunlop. Designing lights is Greg MacPherson, Tim Boyce is designing sound, and Rocco DiSanti is designing projections.

The performance will be followed by an intimate dinner with the cast at the historic Union Club, 101 East 69th Street. This portion of the evening is only available at certain ticket levels.

Founded in 1972 by John Houseman and Margot Harley from the first graduating class of Juilliard's Drama Division, The Acting Company brings live classical theater to Americans who might otherwise never get a chance to enjoy and learn from it. Its education programs reach students who have limited access to arts, education and live theater. The Acting Company has reached more 4 million people in 48 states and 10 countries, and developed the talents of more than 400 actors, including the young Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, Rainn Wilson, Harriet Harris, Frances Conroy, Jesse L. Martin, Jeffrey Wright, David Ogden Stiers, David Schramm, Keith David and Hamish Linklater, all of whom began their careers on tour with The Acting Company.

A limited number of donor-level tickets are on sale exclusively through The Acting Company by calling 212-258-3111. Donor tickets with priority seating without dinner are $500. Tickets with dinner start at $1,000.

Show-only tickets may be purchased exclusively through The Kaye online at www.hunter.cuny.edu/kayeplayhouse or by phone, 212-772-4448. General tickets are priced from $150 to $350.

For more information on The Acting Company, visit TheActingCompany.org.

