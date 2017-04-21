She's Back Where She Belongs! Bette Midler Takes Her Comedic Opening Night Bow

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Bette Midler

The new Broadway production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece Hello, Dolly!, starring legendary performer Bette Midler, has quickly become the hottest ticket of the year. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the production opened tonight, April 20. Watch Bette Midler take her triumphant (and classically comedic) opening night bow.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of this classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

WATCH: @BetteMidler taking the stage on opening night for the return of "Hello, Dolly!" On Broadway! pic.twitter.com/lGmDfrRvsD — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 21, 2017



