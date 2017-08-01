Sheldon & Margery Harnick to Sign Copies of KOI: A MODERN FOLKTALE at Book Culture

Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick and his wife, photographer Margery Harnick, have just released their second book, Koi: A Modern Folktale. Their book captures the true beauty of this wonderful sea creature with stunning photographs by Margery and an enchanting Haiku by Sheldon.

The authors will be appearing for a book signing and conversation at Book Culture (450 Columbus Ave., between 81st and 82nd streets) on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7 p.m.

The Harnicks were so taken by the alluring sight of the Koi fish, they decided they wanted to do further research which soon led to this extraordinary book. In their delightful narrative, the Koi are rewarded for being so pleasing to the human race that the gods transform these already gorgeous creatures into majestic dragons.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a quote about their book said, "You'll never see Koi fish the same way again." This quote holds to be true since the aesthetic appeal of Koi fish is so enjoyed by people all over the world and now we see them in a different light. The elegance and tranquility the Koi fish exudes, in combination with their Asian origin, makes this folktale in the form of Haiku verses with breathtaking photographs to always be a staple for any lover of art and folklore.

A legend about Koi fish, penned by a legend himself, nonagenarian, Sheldon Harnick, will always be a keepsake treasure and an excellent conversation piece.

Related Articles