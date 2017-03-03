Season Tickets on Sale Next Week for The Muny's 2017 Season, Featuring NEWSIES and More

The Muny announced today that season tickets for The Muny's 2017 summer season will be available for purchase beginning at 9am Monday, March 6.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.muny.org, by phone (314) 534 - 1111 or in person at The Muny Box Office, open 9am - 5pm, Monday through Friday. The Muny celebrates its 99th season in Forest Park this summer.

The spectacular line-up includes two Muny premieres. The seven shows are: Jesus Christ Superstar (June 12 - 18), Disney's The Little Mermaid (June 20 - 29), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (July 5 -11), All Shook Up (July 13 -19), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (July 21 -27), A Chorus Line (July 29 - August 4), and Newsies (August 7 -13).

Single tickets will be available beginning May 8, 2017.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

A HEAVENLY MASTERPIECE! FIRST PRODUCTION SINCE 2005

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical returns. Jesus Christ Superstar was an album that became a cultural phenomenon, then Broadway's first rock opera and remains a world-wide favorite. With classic songs like "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Heaven on Their Minds" and the title song, this bold and rocking retelling of the gospels will leave you singing nothing but heavenly praises.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

PART OF YOUR WORLD FIRST PRODUCTION SINCE 2011

Go "under the sea" in Disney's classic musical fantasy The Little Mermaid. One of the most popular animated films in history is now a splendid and magical Broadway musical. Headstrong Princess Ariel dreams of a life on land far from her ocean home, and she's willing to risk her father's love and wrath to find it. Featuring Academy Award-winning hits like "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl," this spectacular Muny production will leave your entire family happy as a clam.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

COMEDY TONIGHT!

FIRST PRODUCTION SINCE 2000

Load up the chariots, we are off to The Muny for big, big laughs! Considered one of Broadway's greatest farces, this musical romp through Rome includes desperate lovers, mistaken identities, scheming neighbors and secrets behind every toga. With delicious music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this is one hair-brained Roman forum you won't want to miss!

ALL SHOOK UP

FOOLS FALL IN LOVE MUNY PREMIERE!

Set to the hits of the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, this musical will have you dancing in your "Blue Suede Shoes" all night long. Inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, the music is all Elvis, and the result is a night of hilarious and enchanting 1950s fun. When Chad, the mysterious hip-swiveling roustabout arrives in town, suddenly everyone's lip-curling and all shook up with secrets, music and love.

THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown

I AIN'T DOWN YET!

FIRST PRODUCTION IN 28 YEARS

Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan and new songs. The tempestuous can't-live-with-him/can't-live-without-him love story that survived the Silver Boom, Gold Rush and sinking of the Titanic returns to the stage with more fun and flair than ever. It's a classic musical that will have your heart soaring!

A CHORUS LINE

ONE SINGULAR SENSATION FIRST PRODUCTION IN 15 YEARS

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winner Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

NEWSIES

SEIZE THE DAY! MUNY PREMIERE!

The cult 1992 film became a smash 2012 Broadway musical, and Newsies now makes its long awaited Muny premiere. With incredible music by Alan Menken, Newsies reveals the thrilling story of the Newsboy Strike of 1899 - how a bunch of rag tag orphans took on the mighty Joe Pulitzer and nearly brought down the city of New York. Newsies at The Muny is guaranteed to make headlines.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine- week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.