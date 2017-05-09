Save on Tickets to the Broadway Premiere of MARVIN'S ROOM

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway premiere of MARVIN'S ROOM, Scott McPherson's award-winning, wildly funny play about the laughter that can shine through life's darkest moments. Anne Kauffman (MARJORIE PRIME, MAPLE AND VINE) directs.

Lee is a single mother who's been busy raising her troubled teenage son, Hank. Her estranged sister Bessie has her hands full with their elderly father, his soap opera-obsessed sister-and a brand-new life-or-death diagnosis. Now the women are about to reunite for the first time in 18 years. Are Lee's good intentions and makeover skills enough to make up for her long absence? Can Bessie help Hank finally feel at home somewhere... or at least keep him from burning her house down? Can these almost-strangers become a family in time to make plans, make amends, and maybe make a trip to Disney World?



Exploring an unsentimental reality with hope, compassion and a dose of wonderfully absurd humor, MARVIN'S ROOM is a life-affirming reminder of the gift we give ourselves when we love unconditionally.

Use code: MRBWW1

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit the American Airlines Theatre Box Office (227 West 42nd Street)

$79 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $147)

$59 mezzanine rear (reg. $87)

*Regular prices $47-$147. Discount price is $79 select orchestra and mezzanine and $59 rear mezzanine. Discount prices are valid for performances through 07/09/17. Must order by 07/09/17. Additional blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. Limit of 8 tickets per order. Normal service charges apply to phone and Internet orders. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.. All sales are final.

Related Articles