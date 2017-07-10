Save on Tickets to See Tom Sturridge, Olivia Wilde And Reed Birney Star in '1984' on Broadway

Following four wildly successful U.K. runs, the new stage adaptation of George Orwell's chilling masterpiece comes to New York.

One of the most widely referenced and best known fiction titles of all time, 1984 has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 65 languages. Now, Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan have adapted this iconic novel into "101 minutes of high-energy terror" (Entertainment Weekly). Don't miss this strictly limited engagement at Hudson Theatre.

Adapted and directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan, 1984 arrives in New York on the heels of four wildly successful U.K. runs. The strictly limited engagement began performances on May 18, 2017, and officially opened June 22, 2017 at Broadway's new Hudson Theatre.

Interest in the title has spiked in recent weeks, as the New York Times reported on January 24, 2017 in an article titled "George Orwell's '1984' Is Suddenly a Best-Seller," stating, "George Orwell's classic book '1984,' about a dystopian future where critical thought is suppressed under a totalitarian regime, has seen a surge in sales this month, rising to the top of multiple best-seller lists in the United States and leading its publisher to have tens of thousands of new copies printed."

