Save on Tickets to See THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway

Winner of the Olivier Award for BEST NEW COMEDY, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a classic murder mystery chock-full of mishaps and more madcap mania than a Monty Python marathon!

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's bedlam beyond Broadway's wildest nightmare and "BY FAR THE FUNNIEST SHOW OF THE SEASON!" (Forbes).

Code: PY74EMAIL

Visit: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on Telecharge

The Mischief Theatre production of the Olivier Award winning West End comedy officially opened on Broadway on April 2 at The Lyceum Theatre.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

*Blackout dates may apply. Not valid on previously purchased tickets and may not be combined with other offers. Applicable only to specified performance dates and times. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Prices include $2 facility fee. Valid on select seat locations only. Seating restrictions may apply. Telephone/Internet orders subject to standard Telecharge.com, TelechargeOffers.com, TheHudsonBroadway.com or other service fees. When purchasing at the box office, present offer prior to ticket inquiry. Offer may be revoked at any time. All regular and discount prices subject to change. Offer, cast & performance schedule subject to change without notice. Limit eight tickets per order.

Related Articles