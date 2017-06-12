Save Up to $60 to See Betsy Wolfe in WAITRESS on Broadway

WAITRESS, featuring original songs by Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town.

A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October. WAITRESS is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Order Up - Save Up to $60! Use Discount Code: BWW 4

For Select Performances 06/13/17-09/03/17

Regular Tuesday thru Thursday:

Select Rear/Side Orchestra/Front Mezz: $99 (reg. $159)

Mid Mezz $69 (reg. $99)

Rear Mezz $49 (Reg. $79)



Regular Friday thru Sunday (Except Sat Eves):

Select Rear/Side Orchestra/Front Mezz: $109 (reg. $169)

Mid Mezz $79 (reg. $99)

Rear Mezz $59 (Reg. $79)



To purchase, simply scroll down and click "Find Tickets" on the date of your choice. On the ticket purchase page, enter your special Ticketmaster.com code: BWW4. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter of the chart-topping hits "Love Song" and "Brave" Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Related Articles