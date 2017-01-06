Save Up to $50 on Tickets toÂ ARTHUR MILLER'S THE PRICE

Save up to $50 on tickets to Arthur Miller'S The Price! An all-star cast shines the spotlight on an Arthur Miller treasure.

When the Great Depression cost his family their fortune, Victor Franz gave up his dream of an education to support his father. Three decades later, Victor has returned to his childhood home to sell the remainder of his parents' estate. His wife, his estranged brother, and the wily furniture dealer hired to appraise their possessions all arrive with their own agendas, forcing Victor to confront a question, long-stifled, about the value of his sacrifice.

One of the most personal plays by the consummate voice of the American everyman, Arthur Miller's The Price is a riveting story about the struggle to make peace with the past and create hope for the future. Steppenwolf co-founder Terry Kinney (reasons to be pretty) directs. Featuring Mark Ruffalo, Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht, and Danny DeVito.

