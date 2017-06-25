Save Up to $40 on Tickets to MISS SAIGON on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

THE EPIC LOVE STORY OF OUR TIME IS SWEEPING AUDIENCES OFF THEIR FEET!

EXPERIENCE THE NEW Miss Saigon FOR YOURSELF.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17-year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer.

There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For 3 years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

Don't miss this limited Broadway engagement of the new production The New Yorker calls "a dynamite Broadway revival," and that NY1 says, "Soars to the rafters!"

Discount: Save up to $40

Code: MSBWW619

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon features four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi. The cast also includes Katie Rose Clarke as Ellen, Nicholas Christopher as John, Devin Ilaw as Thuy. Lianah Sta. Ana plays the role of Kim at certain performances.

Related Articles