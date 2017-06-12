Save Over 40% to See Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in WARPAINT

WAR PAINT: A NEW MUSICAL

"The deliciously paired

Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole are KNOCKOUTS!"

- Ben Brantley, The New York Times



THEY CAME to New York and built the empires that bear their names. THEY SAW the future in the dreams of every woman in America. THEY CONQUERED in a world dominated by men. And they forever changed the face of the nation.



After breaking all records at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, two-time Tony Award-winning powerhouses Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole will bring two legendary women, and notorious rivals, to extraordinary life on Broadway in War Paint.



Set amid the glamorous heights of New York society, War Paint is the highly entertaining new musical about Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, two

trailblazing, self-made titans who gave birth to the industry that defined the 20th Century standard of beauty.



With unrelenting drive, these fierce competitors sacrificed everything in a riveting chess game of outwitting, outplaying and outshining each other, to ultimately triumph as the country's first female entrepreneurs. And as, they mastered the art of reinventing themselves, they also revolutionized, how the world saw women.

ONE BROADWAY SHOW. TWO BEST ACTRESSES.

"MASTERFULLY ENTERTAINING. TWO STAR TURNS FOR THE AGES. I DIED AND WENT TO MUSICAL THEATER HEAVEN." - The Hollywood Reporter



SEE A SNEAK PEEK OF THE SHOW



"WAR PAINT, the beguiling new musical about beauty legends Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, is just about everything you could want from a Broadway show. The deliciously paired leads, PATTI LUPONE as Rubinstein and CHRISTINE EBERSOLE as Arden, are both in top form. What a pleasure it is to hear real theater songs, and lyrics that bite with insight. The singing is too rich to be believed. Two actresses at the peak

of their powers, a fascinating premise, knockout costumes, perfect staging from MICHAEL GREIF, and a score that's AS GOOD AS BROADWAY GETS." - Jesse Green, New York Magazine



