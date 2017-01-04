Save 40% on Tickets toÂ Roundabout's IF I FORGET

Save 40% on tickets to IF I FORGET, a new play from the writer of DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

GET TICKETS:

Use code: IIFBWW1

Visit roundabouttheatre.org

Call 212.719.1300

Or visit the Laura Pels Theatre Box Office (111 West 46th Street)

$49 select orchestra and mezzanine (reg. $79)

From Steven Levenson, acclaimed writer of Roundabout's THE LANGUAGE OF TREES and THE UNAVOIDABLE DISAPPEARANCE OF TOM DURNIN, comes If I Forget, a sharply funny, unflinchingly honest new play about the stories we choose to believe, the compromises we can't avoid and the hurt only our nearest and dearest can inflict.

In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father's 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael's controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate-with biting humor and razor-sharp insight-how much of the past they're willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.

*Regular price $79. Discount price is $49 select orchestra and mezzanine for all performances. Discount prices are valid for performances 2/2/17 through 3/5/17. Must order by 3/5/17. Additional blackout dates may apply. Offer subject to availability and is not applicable toward previous purchases. All sales are final-no refunds or exchanges. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

Related Articles