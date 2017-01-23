Save 20% to James Lapine's MRS. MILLER DOES HER THING starring Debra Monk, Boyd Gaines in Washington DC
Mrs. Miller DOES HER THING
A world premiere comedy by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner James Lapine. Mrs. Miller can't sing- but don't tell her that.
The show stars Tony winners Debra Monk and Boyd Gaines.
Based on the real life story of Elva Miller, whose operatic off-key singing became an unlikely pop phenomenon of the 1960s, this delightful comedy is simply irresistible.
Limited Run! February 28- March 26
Buy Tickets HERE
Save 20% per ticket with code DEBRA
Or call: 703-820-9771
The Tony Award®-winning Signature Theatre is located 10 minutes south of Washington, DC off of I-395. With plenty of free parking and 16 restaurants
within two blocks.
Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington, VA 22206