STAGE TUBE: Sneak Peek - Stage Stars Perform Hillary Clinton's Speeches on Film on Inauguration Day

As previously announced, a selection of the brightest stars of classical music and Broadway will participate in a filmed concert performance of two of Hillary Clinton's watershed speeches, both of which have been set to music by the composer and conductor Glen Roven. The concert film will be streamed from National Sawdust on January 20, 2017, in conjunction with the presidential inauguration ceremony. Preview an excerpt from the film, featuring Annie Potts and more, below!

The two speeches that have been set to music are Mrs. Clinton's first announcement of her candidacy on January 7, 2007, and her presidential concession speech on November 9, 2017.

Among the cast of international music and theatre stars set to participate in the concert film are Isabel Leonard, Nathan Gunn, Patricia Racette, Lawrence Brownlee, Matthew Polenzani, Chilina Kennedy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Carin Gilfy, Lester Lynch, Kyle Ketelsen, Laquita Mitchell, Camille Zamora, Sidney Outlaw, Arianna Zukerman, Eve Gigliotti, Glenn Seven Allen, Daniel Sumegi, Dominic Armstrong, Blythe Gaissert, Andrew Garland, Michael Kelly, Gilda Lyons, David Adam Moore and Jonathan Blalock.

Glen Roven, who conducted the concerts at the Lincoln Memorial at Bill Clinton's presidential inauguration ceremonies, was inspired to set Mrs. Clinton's speeches to music following her defeat in the 2016 presidential race.

"Setting Hillary's words was a very emotional experience," said Glen Roven. "Phrases that fly by in a speech are naturally elongated in a musical setting, and as I set each word, slowly and methodically I was in tears. When I mentioned this project to these singers, their immediate response was, 'I'm in.'"

The concert, co-produced by Camille Zamora, will be streamed from www.NationalSawdust.org on Friday, January 20 at 12:00PM. The concert film is directed by James Gray, Warren Elgort, and Larry Robbins. For more about the film, visit www.thehillaryspeeches.com.

Related Articles