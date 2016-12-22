STAGE TUBE: Remember FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's Broadway Journey

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will play its final performance on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. At the time of closing, Fiddler on the Roof will have played a total of 464 performances.



FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, which boast a cast of 40 actors and an orchestra of 23 musicians, was nominated for three 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography (Hofesh Shechter) and Best Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Additionally, Fiddler on the Roof took home two Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Director of a Musical (Bart Sher) and Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Danny Burstein). Burstein was also awarded the Outer Critics Circle Award for the Outstanding Actor in a Musical.



Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

Below take a trip down memory lane to experience the Fiddler journey from the beginning!



