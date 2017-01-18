STAGE TUBE: Preview Dave Malloy & Jason Craig's Sexy, New Musical, BEARDO

Beardo, with book and lyrics by Jason Craig (Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage), music by Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and direction by Ellie Heyman (The Traveling Imaginary), will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church (155 Milton Street, Brooklyn - G Train, Greenpoint Stop). Beardo will begin previews on February 3, 2017, and officially open on February 12, 2017, playing a limited engagement through February 26, 2017.

Beardo is a Russian indie rock musical from the outrageous minds that brought us Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Beardo explores the mad inner workings of Rasputin, the infamous mystic who sexed his way to the fall of the Russian monarchy. Join Pipeline Theatre Company this February and catapult through the mysterious ascent of one of the most peculiar and seductive figures in modern history.

Below, check out two just-released promos for the new musical!

Related Articles