STAGE TUBE: NYC's TKTS Team Puts Spin on 'Pink Windmill Kids' Viral Video

The Pink Windmill Kids video has taken the internet by storm, and the TKTS Patron Services team has decided to put their own spin on it. Scroll down to watch the TKTS version, then compare it to the original!

TKTS opened for business on June 25, 1973, and quickly became a mecca for theatergoers from all over the world. Making theater affordable with same-day discount tickets and providing an urban fellowship of theater lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks.

The current TKTS Booth, housed under red glass steps, opened in 2008 and has garnered over a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it quickly became a popular respite for locals and visitors 365 days a year. TKTS also has discount booths at the South Street Seaport at the corner of Front and John Streets and in Downtown Brooklyn in 1 MetroTech Center.

Through all of its locations, TKTS has distributed over 63.3 million tickets to Broadway and Off-Broadway productions since it first opened for business on June 25, 1973. These tickets represent over $2.3 billion in revenue from these same-day sales to thousands of stage productions. The small per-ticket service charge (currently $4.50 per ticket) is used to operate the booths and to help fund TDF's myriad of education, access, and service programs.

