STAGE TUBE: Kate Baldwin Performs Breeze Off The River/Lullabye at 54 Below

Take a break from your busy day and check out Kate Baldwin singing "Breeze Off The River/Lullabye" from her Feinstein's/54 Below show "Extraordinary Machine."

In an evening in October, Baldwin presented an evening of songs and stories, as she candidly and comically deconstructs the façade of being a Broadway star, mother, and Midwest ingénue turned New Jersey suburbanite. Featuring an eclectic mix of Broadway, indie pop, folk, and country melodies from such artists as Fiona Apple, Ingrid Michaelson, and Elvis Costello. The show was directed by Robbie Rozelle.

Kate Baldwin received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She garnered critical acclaim as La Mome Pistache in a newly revised production of Can-Can at Paper Mill Playhouse. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. But it was her starring role in the 2009 revival of Yip Harburg's and Burton Lane's hit classic musical Finian's Rainbow, which drew Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle Award nominations and put her on the map. She has appeared in the Broadway casts of The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Wonderful Town. She starred in Irving Berlin's White Christmas (San Francisco, Detroit, Toronto), The Women at The Old Globe, Henry V at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, I Do, I Do at Westport Country Playhouse, She Loves Me at the Willliamstown Theatre Festival, and The Music Man and South Pacific at Arena Stage, earning a Helen Hayes Award nomination.

