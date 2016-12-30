STAGE TUBE: Get a Bird's-Eye View as 'Glinda' with Kara Lindsay at WICKED

The New York Times just unveiled its daily 360-degree video featuring a bird's-eye view of Broadway's Wicked from the perspective of current 'Glinda', Kara Lindsay. Check it out below!

Lindsay just returned to the role on Broadway - she previously performed as 'Glinda' in the 2015 Broadway company and national tour of WICKED. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of NEWSIES as Katherine and in the national tour and Guthrie Theatre productions of LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE as Laura.

The international blockbuster Wicked surpassed Beauty and the Beast this month to become the 9th longest-running production in Broadway history. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has amassed nearly $4.2 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 50 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," the musical currently stars Jennifer DiNoia as Elphaba, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Madame Morrible, Peter Scolari as The Wizard, Michael Campayno as Fiyero, Dawn E. Cantwell as Nessarose, Michael Genet as Dr. Dillamond, and Zachary Noah Piser as Boq.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

