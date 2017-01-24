STAGE TUBE: Beth Malone Shares Thoughts on Playing 'Molly Brown' in Upcoming Muny Production

Broadway artist Beth Malone announced that she will star in the title role of The Muny's 2017 production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. The production will run from July 21-27, and will be directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall. The Unsinkable Molly Brown has music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, with additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris. Music adaptation is by Michael Rafter.

In the video below, Malone shares her thoughts on the show, saying that playing Molly Brown "is a giant gift from God and the universe plopped right in my lap." Watch the video below!

Season tickets will be available March 6, 2017. Single tickets will be available May 8, 2017.

World Wide Technology (WWT) and The Steward Family Foundation have once again made a leadership gift to continue as the Muny's 2017 Season Presenting Sponsor. They became the first overall season sponsor in the history of

