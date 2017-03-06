STAGE TUBE: Audra Makes Her BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Entrance on a High Note

BEAUTY & THE BEAST
Audra Makes Her BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Entrance on a High Note

Mar. 6, 2017  

See a first look at six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald in Disney's brand-new remake of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Portraying Madame de Garderobe, an opera diva who has been transformed into a magical wardrobe, McDonald gets to show off her personal styling chops in addition to a killer high C as she preps Belle for her evening with Beast.

Take a look at the brand-new clip below!

