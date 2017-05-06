Russia Stages Queen Elizabeth II Bio Production

Russia's relationship with the UK is well known to be touchy, but the arts community is reaching out towards warmer diplomacy. According to BBC News, Moscow's Theatre of Nations has mounted a production of Peter Morgan's THE AUDIENCE.

The production began with the show's producer wanting to find a role for his mother, renowned Russian actress Inna Churikova. Ivan Panfilov says, however, that there were other reasons for mounting THE AUDIENCE. "We wanted to pay tribute and respect to the Queen and to Britain. Because no matter what happens in policy, people still find a place for each other in their hearts" "

Actor Mikhail Gorevoy who portrays Winston Churchill agreed. "The tension between Russia and the United Kingdom, personally I don't like it at all. We need to put us together. To know each other better. Definitely."

Churikova says playing the queen is a daunting honor. "This role is very worrying. It's a great responsibility. Because [I'm playing] the wonderful, living soul that is the British Queen. I feel in love with this wonderful woman."

BBC reports that the Moscow company is hoping the play, which is resonating with audiences, will continue to assist in building a better relationship between Russia and the UK.

