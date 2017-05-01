Ruben Santiago-Hudson to Direct Reading of MR. RICKEY CALLS A MEETING

An invitation-only reading of Ed Schmidt's Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting will take place on May 4 and 5, 2017 in NYC. The reading will be directed by Tony Award® winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

April 9, 1947. Branch Rickey, General Manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, has decided to break baseball's color barrier by promoting Jackie Robinson to the Major Leagues. But he can't do it alone. So... Mr. Rickey Calls A Meeting at The Roosevelt Hotel to ensure the support of three of America's most influential black men: Joe Louis, the world's heavyweight champion; Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, the legendary entertainer; and Paul Robeson, actor and political activist. The meeting erupts in a clash of egos, ideas, and ideals and the fate of one man becomes the fate of a nation, and America's national pastime will never be the same.

The cast of the reading will feature Gaius Charles (Friday Night Lights, Grey's Anatomy), Nick Christopher (Whorl Inside A Loop, Second Stage, Hamilton), Larry Marshall (Jesus Christ Superstar, Cotton Club; Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Old Globe) Jeff Perry (Scandal, Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Keith Randolph Smith (Malcolm X, "Jitney") and Marcel Spears.

Produced by R. Erin Craig, in association with RAndy Donaldson, Leap on Three Productions, Donna Walker-Kuhne, Rashad Chambers, Wolfstone Productions, Scott Silberstein, Black Sheep Theatricals and One Company.

Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

General Manager is Bespoke Theatricals.

This is an invitation-only reading.

For more information or questions, please email: MrRickey@lavieproductions.com

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

