Roundabout's NAPOLI, BROOKLYN to Close Early Off-Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Roundabout Underground alumni playwright Meghan Kennedy's (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many) new play Napoli, Brooklyn, commissioned by Roundabout, directed by Gordon Edelstein, originally scheduled to run through September 3, will now close on August 27 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street).

The cast includes Shirine Babb as "Celia Jones," Alyssa Bresnahan as "Luda," Juliet Brett as "Connie Duffy," Jordyn DiNatale as "Francesca Muscolino," Lilli Kay as "Tina Muscolino," Elise Kibler as "Vita Muscolino," Erik Lochtefeld as "Albert Duffy" and Lev Gorn as "Nic Muscolino."

Napoli, Brooklyn is a gripping, provocative portrait of love in all its danger and beauty. In 1960 Brooklyn, the Muscolinos have raised three proud and passionate daughters. But as the girls come of age in a rapidly changing world, their paths diverge-in drastic and devastating ways-from their parents' deeply traditional values. Despite their fierce love, each young woman harbors a secret longing that, if revealed, could tear the family apart. When an earth-shattering event rocks their Park Slope neighborhood, life comes to a screeching halt and the Muscolino sisters are forced to confront their conflicting visions for the future.

Roundabout is pleased to welcome back Roundabout Underground Alumni, Meghan Kennedy. After the success of Too Much, Too Much, Too Many in 2013 at Roundabout Underground, Roundabout commissioned Meghan to write Napoli, Brooklyn. Roundabout also welcomes back Long Wharf Theater Artistic Director Gordon Edelstein following the acclaimed productions of Road to Mecca and The Glass Menagerie.

The creative team also includes Eugene Lee (Sets), Jane Greenwood (Costumes), Ben Stanton (Lights) and Fitz Patton (Sound).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

