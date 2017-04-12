Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Third Annual Casino Night

On Monday, May 8, Roundabout Theatre Company will host their third annual Casino Night, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 W. 42nd St). All proceeds benefit Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs, including the Education programs, the Theatrical Workforce Development Program and the Musical Theatre Fund.

This year, Casino Night is upping the ante by offering World Poker Tour stars Andy Frankenberger, Maria Ho, Phil Laak, Tiffany Michelle, Erik Seidel, and Vanessa Selbst a seat at the table.



The casino event will include a Texas Hold 'Em poker tournament featuring celebrity players and Roundabout alum including World Series of Poker winner Jennifer Tilly, Sebastian Arcelus, John Behlmann, Stephanie J. Block, Santino Fontana, Lora Lee Gayer, Gina Gershon, Gideon Glick, David Alan Grier, Sas Goldberg, Byron Jennings, Kristolyn Lloyd, Constantine Maroulis, Carolyn McCormick, Laura Osnes and Helene York.

There will also be open casino games, such as blackjack, roulette, craps and slot machines.

The evening will include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres. Guests will play for prizes in lieu of cash. All levels of experience are welcome to play; professional poker players and amateurs alike. All celebrity appearances are subject to change.

The evening is hosted by Leadership Council Chair Carmen and John Grossman, and American Airlines Theatre's Head Electrician Brian Maiuri. Table hosts include Michael Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC. The evening's Presenting Partner is Sweet Hospitality Group. Other sponsors include Brooklyn Gin, Glenmorangie, Golden Ram Imports, Hennessy, Moët & Chandon and Svedka.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Individual Tournament ticket prices range from $500 to $750. General Admission to play open casino games are $250 each, with a special $100 price for Roundabout's Hiptix Gold and Platinum Members (ages 18-35). VIP Table packages for $5,000 and $10,000 are available, which includes a half or full table and the company of a guest artist.

Tickets are available by calling Special Events at 212-719-9393 x 369 or at www.roundabouttheatre.org/casinonight.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new works. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout's season in 2017 includes Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Terry Kinney; If I Forget by Steven Levenson, directed by Daniel Sullivan; Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein; and the national tour of Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

Roundabout's 2017-2018 off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre will include The Last Match, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch; Amy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season will include Too Heavy for your Pocket, by Jiréh Breon Holder.

www.roundabouttheatre.org

