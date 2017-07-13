Rosie's Theater Kids to Honor THE LION KING at Fall Gala

Rosie's Theater Kids - the after-school performing arts program for students from NYC's public schools - will honor the legendary Broadway musical The Lion King on the occasion of the show's 20th anniversary at RTKids annual fall gala on Monday, November 6 starting at 6:30 pm at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Rosie O'Donnell, who founded Rosie's Theater Kids with Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger, states, "When I attended the opening night of The Lion King in 1997, it was one of the most thrilling performances that I have ever experienced in the theater. Over the past 20 years, The Lion King has sparked joy and challenged the next generation to new levels of artistic, academic and personal success. Director Julie Taymor's artistic vision demonstrates the possibilities for new voices on Broadway and beyond, and provides our students a model of excellence. Since RTKids' inception in 2003, Disney Theatrical Productions, and specifically Thomas Schumacher, have offered tremendous support to RTKids. I'm thrilled to pay tribute to the show's anniversary."

THE LION KING is directed by Julie Taymor, and has music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M. Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer. The musical's book is by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. Choreography is by Garth Fagan. The Lion King is produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions.

For information about purchasing tables and tickets for the November 6 tribute to The Lion King, call Buckley Hall Events at 914 579 1000 or online at RTKids@buckleyhallevents.com.

Founded in 2003 by Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Klinger, Rosie's Theater Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of underserved students through the arts with both in-school and after-school programming. Its scholarship program, ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), serves students from Title 1 NYC public schools with free, conservatory-style training in musical theater from 6th through 12th grade after school at MARAVEL ARTS CENTER, RTKids' headquarters at 445 West 45th Street. The school's motto - "We're rehearsing for life" -- is evident in its ACTE II offerings from performing arts instruction, to life skills development, academic tutoring and a home-away-from-home environment.

To date, Rosie's Theater Kids programs have impacted 65,000 NYC school students from grades pre-K through 12th grade, many of whom have never had the opportunity to see a Broadway show or experience the thrill of seeing live art performances. In 2015, ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS won the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award at The White House, making them one of the top creative youth development programs in the country.

For more information about Rosie's Theater Kids, visit rosiestheaterkids.org, or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/RosiesTheaterKids, Twitter: twitter.com/rtkids, YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/RosiesBroadwayKids, and Instagram: www.instagram.com/RTKIDS.

