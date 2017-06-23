Ron Howard Teases Musical Versions of PARENTHOOD & Current Trump Presidency

Speaking on stage at Cannes Lions today, award-winning director Ron Howard chatted about his upcoming stage projects and teased that there was one subject he'd love to dramatize on the Broadway stage.

In addition to the previously announced adaptation of his 1982 Michael Keaton-led comedy NIGHT SHIFT, Howard also revealed that discussions are underway to bring his 1989 comedy drama PARENTHOOD to the stage. In addition, the APOLLO 13 helmer teased another project that he would love to see come to fruition. He shared, "I'm looking forward to the day, I really hope when this presidency is dramatized it's in a lovely Broadway musical comedy called 'Trumped.'"

The 1989 comedy-drama film PARENTHOOD featured an ensemble cast that includes Steve Martin, Tom Hulce, Rick Moranis, Martha Plimpton, Joaquin Phoenix, Keanu Reeves, Jason Robards, Mary Steenburgen, and Dianne Wiest. The film was directed by Ron Howard, who assisted in developing the story with screenwriters Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. Much of it was based on the family and parenting experiences of Howard, Ganz, Mandel, and producer Brian Grazer, who have at least 17 children among the four of them. It was nominated for two Academy Awards: Dianne Wiest for Best Supporting Actress and Randy Newman for Best Song for "I Love to See You Smile".

The film was adapted into a NBC television series on two separate occasions, in 1990 and again in 2010.

NIGHT SHIFT followed a timid night shift morgue employee whose life is turned upside down by a free-spirited entrepreneur. It starred Howard's Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler along with Michael Keaton, in his first starring role, and Shelley Long.

