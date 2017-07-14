Robyn Hurder Steps Into Broadway's CHICAGO as 'Roxie' Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It, Grease) will take on the role of "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's record-breaking hit musical Chicago from tonight, July 14, through Tuesday, July 18, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura completes her run in the role this Thursday, July 13 before going on to join the U.S. national touring company in Tokyo, August 2 to August 13, 2017 at the Tokyu Theater Orb.

"Roxie Hart" vet Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise returns to the role on Thursday, July 20.

In other Chicago casting news, NaTasha Yvette Williams will return as Matron "Mama" Morton on Monday, July 17th. LaVon Fisher-Wilson plays her final performance in the role on Sunday, July 16th.

Chicago also currently stars stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

