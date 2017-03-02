Rita Moreno to Launch 'Profiles in Creativity' Series at Kennedy Center; Talk Will Be Livestreamed!

The Kennedy Center today announces that philanthropist and Board Chairman David M. Rubenstein will host a new series of sit-down conversations with high-profile figures from the arts and culture field, beginning on April 29, 2017, with legendary actress, singer, EGOT winner, and 2015 Kennedy Center Honoree, Rita Moreno

This unique series, inspired and influenced by the words and beliefs of President John F. Kennedy, offers rare, personal discussion with extraordinary men and women who have made history through their creative achievements.

In engaging discussion with Mr. Rubenstein, Ms. Moreno and future guests will talk career, life lessons, and the arts in America today, as well as ruminate on contemporary social issues through the lens of ideals often ascribed to President Kennedy (Courage, Freedom, Justice, Service, and Gratitude.)

Each Profiles in Creativity program will feature video clips showcasing the guest artist's career highlights, provide audience interaction via Q&A, and be livestreamed for global audiences online. The series will continue on June 26 and November 2, with featured guests to be announced at a later date. This series is presented as part of JFKC: A Centennial Celebration of John F. Kennedy.

President Deborah Rutter commented, "Since coming to the Kennedy Center, I've been inspired time and time again by David Rubenstein's profound generosity and leadership. But what an unexpected joy it has been to also witness his personal rapport with so many of our artists and his natural gifts as a storyteller. His executive insights and propensity for asking thoughtful, compelling questions never fail to provide an experience that is both intellectual and entertaining."

Financier and philanthropist David Rubenstein recently launched a Bloomberg TV series, The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, which explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business. He travels the country talking to the high-profile executive leaders of Wall Street and beyond to uncover their stories and their path to success. From Bill Gates to Oprah, from Indra Nooyi to Warren Buffett, Mr. Rubenstein goes in search of the fundamental insights that reveal what makes a truly great leader.

Octogenarian Rita Moreno still remains one of the busiest stars in show business, and has won all four of the most prestigious awards in entertainment: the Oscar, the Tony, two Emmys, and a Grammy. Her countless credits span more than six decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Moreno has starred on Broadway; London's West End; appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows; and has performed in numerous regional theaters, most recently in her one-woman show, Life Without Makeup at the Berkeley Rep. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and the National Medal of Arts by President Obama in 2010. In 2013, her first book, Rita Moreno: A Memoir, published by Celebra Books, instantly became a New York Times Bestseller. In January 2014, she received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

In December 2015, Moreno received the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime contributions to American culture. Prior to that she served as the Grand Marshal of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City and released her first-ever all-Spanish language album, Una Vez Más, produced by her good friend, Emilio Estefan. She currently lends her voice to the character of "Abuelita" in the children's animated series, Nina's World, which airs on NBC-TV's Sprout Network. She was also the voice of "Aunt Mimi" in the animated film Rio 2. Moreno currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Latino remake of Norman Lear's classic sitcom, One Day at a Time, which is now streaming on Netflix. Prior to that, she appeared in guest-starring roles in primetime TV series such as Getting On, Jane the Virgin, Grey's Anatomy, and Grace and Frankie.

David M. Rubenstein is a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global alternative asset manager. Established in 1987, Carlyle now manages $158 billion from 35 offices around the world. Mr. Rubenstein, a native of Baltimore, is a 1970 magna cum laude graduate of Duke, where he was elected Phi Beta Kappa. Following Duke, Mr. Rubenstein graduated in 1973 from The University of Chicago Law School, where he was an editor of the Law Review. From 1973-75, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in New York with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. From 1975-76 he served as Chief Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. From 1977-1981, during the Carter Administration, Mr. Rubenstein was Deputy Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy. After his White House service and before co-founding Carlyle, Mr. Rubenstein practiced law in Washington with Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge (now Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw Pittman). Mr. Rubenstein is Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and of Duke University, a Regent of the Smithsonian Institution, Co-Chairman of the Brookings Institution, Vice-Chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Trustee of the National Gallery of Art, and President of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.

In the year leading up to the centennial of John F. Kennedy's birth on May 29, 2017, the Kennedy Center, the living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, is re-imagining the very mission of the institution created in his name. Inspired by some of the key ideals he championed-Courage, Freedom, Justice, Service, and Gratitude-the Center is featuring special programming through the end of 2017 that explores, challenges, and reflects the contemporary spirit of America. Guided by JFK's legacy of idealism, hope, and empowerment, the Kennedy Center will serve as a creative catalyst and meeting place, inviting members of the public to engage directly with artists and ideas, and actively participate in the civic and cultural life of their country.

Profiles in Creativity with David Rubenstein: Rita Moreno will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. in the Family Theater. VIP tickets, which include both seating and a post-event reception, are $75; standard tickets are $30 and go on sale to Kennedy Center Members on Friday, March 3, 2017 and to the general public on Monday, March 6, 2017. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Kennedy Center Box Office, by calling InstantCharge at (202) 467-4600, or through the Kennedy Center website at www.kennedy-center.org.

