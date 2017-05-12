Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/12 - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Singapore, LITTLE SHOP in Burmingham, and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Singapore, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Birmingham, IN THE HEIGHTS in Connecticut and More!

Check out our top features from around the BroadwayWorld below!

Pittsburgh: Contributor Greg Kerestan reviews PMT's TARZAN! He writes: "Adroitly directed by Colleen Doyno, Tarzan occupies a middle ground between a traditional book musical and a stylized dance-theatre piece of the Julie Taymor sort. What emerges from this jungle stew of influences is something akin to Cirque du Soleil, with the musical's light narrative bolstered by feats of athleticism, stunts, and lots of rope-climbing and rope-swinging. Choreographer Lisa Elliot has done a great job harnessing the growing art form of non-erotic pole dance; anyone who has marveled at the "poles and ropes" performers on variety shows like America's Got Talent will be delighted to see the cast climb, hang, twist, swing and contort from the ropes making up the jungle set... all while singing."

Salt Lake City: Contributor Tyler Hinton reviews the Donny Osmond voiced production of THE Will Rogers FOLLIES! He writes: "Other stand-outs include Broadway performer Chryssie Whitehead as Ziegfeld's Favorite, along with veteran of stage and screen Norman Large, who played the Bishop in the original Broadway cast of LES MISERABLES, as Will's father, Clem. Entertainment icon Donny Osmond delightfully makes the most of his pre-recorded role as The Voice of Mr. Ziegfeld."

Norfolk: Contributor Jeffrey Walker reviews YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN. He writes: "The Rooftop Productions effort does well by the Gesner and Schulz creation. Director Ted Ballard keeps things simple, just as Schulz presented his characters in pen and ink. Coupled with identifiably perfect costumes by Mandy Ken, and cartoon inspired, primary-colored set pieces designed by Dale Walsh, Ballard's cast is able to bring to life the wit and wisdom of the Peanuts gang."

Milwaukee: Contributor Peggy Sue Dunigan reviews CARNIVAL. She writes: "Directed by Jane Flieller, this production moves at a quick pace and uses every inch of the Tenth Street Theater...a feat in itself. Carnival represents In Tandem's most ambitious production to date, and gives notice the company keeps challenging Milwaukee with their presence. This includes, the clever and engaging choreography come to life on the intimate stage through Karl Miller and Kathy' Smith's true to life and colorful costume designs, while a four piece orchestra directed by Josh Robinson accompanies the musical. Accomplished actors round out the ensemble, each equally enchanting without ever a missed step."

Birmingham: Contributor David Edward Perry reviews LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS... He writes: "Will Lamb gives much heart to the kind soul Seymour. It is a dream role he has wanted since he saw the play when he was nine years old, telling his sister that he looked up to Seymour. He remembers saying "wow, I love that guy. He's the lead but he's not perfect. He's kinda awkward, kinda weird but still loveable. " Lamb's voice is strong and full of emotion. A personal highlight for him is being on stage with his friend Rachael Ponder. "We've done shows and been friends for forever. Performing "Suddenly Seymour" with Rachel is my favorite part of the show."

Connecticut: Contributor Sean Fallon reviews IN THE HEIGHTS at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre. He writes: "The comedic side of the story is highlighted by actors Joe Cardozo and Joshua Cardozo who portray Sonny and Graffiti Pete, respectively. Sonny is Usnavi's younger cousin who helps him out at the Deli & Grocery Store, and in life. Sonny establishes himself early in the story as the character whose personality keeps the audience actively anticipating his next line and interaction. Graffiti Pete is Sonny's friend who provides amusing one-liners. The dynamics between the Cardozo actors elevate both characters' interactions with each other to the maximum level possible."

Singapore: Contributor Cheeyang Ng reviews LA CAGE AUX FOLLES! He writes: "This production is significantly different from the Tony Award winning Broadway production as it is no longer set in France, but instead in the heart of Singapore -- Tanjong Pagar. Names have been changed, including Jean-Michel to Jonathan, Edouard Dindon to Dr. C.K. Tan. Although the French inspired orchestrations provide a slight disconnect, it is brilliant to set this story in Singapore and incorporating local dialects and Singlish catchphrases like lah, leh, lor into the play. This engages the Singapore audience immediately, and La Cage is no longer a distant French fantasy, but instead could very well be a nightclub carrying out its day to day business in Singapore today."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Amelia Reynolds

Seattle Contributing Editor

My name is Amelia Reynolds and I have been a contributing writer for BroadwayWorld Seattle since October 2015. After graduating from Ithaca College with a B.A. in Journalism (and a minor in Theater), I could not wait to experience the very interconnected and vibrant Seattle theater scene. Being a reviewer for BroadwayWorld, frankly, is a dream gig. I feel so lucky that I've been able to see more than fifty local shows since moving to Seattle in 2014 because of BroadwayWorld. My two favorite things in the world are theater and journalism, and with BroadwayWorld, I get to indulge in both.

BroadwayWorld welcomes our new contributors: Ron Bierman - covering San Diego Opera, Natalie McCovern - our newest contributing editor in Omaha, Charell Luckey and Marlon Daleon - new contributors in South Bend, and Guest Blogger Resa Mishina!

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

