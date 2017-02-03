Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 2/3; CABARET in Pittsburgh, Transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature CABARET in Pittsburgh, transgender PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT in Chicago and more. Check out our top features below!

1. Pittsburgh, PA: Editor Greg Kerestan reviews CABARET at Split Stage Theatre. He says, "Linda Stayer sinks her teeth into the role of Fraulein Schneider, which (Sondheim be damned) is likely the greatest role ever written for women of a certain age. As her lover, Herr Schultz, Ron Ferrara brings both the prerequisite kindly and loving nature and a genuine sexuality to the character. These two are lovers, not just sweethearts.... Josh Reardon embodies the somewhat enigmatic Cliff Bradshaw capably..." Read more here.

2. Detroit, MI: Editor Katie Laban reviews NEXT TO NORMAL at the Hilberry Theatre. She says, "It is a powerful production that is filled with emotional and interesting performances by the talented cast. It is the first musical the company has performed since 2009 and they do not disappoint with any aspect. From the cast to the orchestra to set - it is a show that will move you on many levels." Read more here.

3. St. Paul, MN: Editor Karen Bovard reviews FLOWER DRUM SONG at Mu Performing Arts & Park Square Theatre. She says, "The most assured performer in this company is Wesley Mouri as Ta, the romantic lead. He sings beautifully, and moves with remarkable fluidity and graceful detail in the opera sequences, especially for a large man; he is able to carry either the male or female role.... Some of the other standout performers are, like Mouri, professional actors. Meghan Kreidler as nightclub star Linda is both sexy and compassionate. Katie Bradley as the brassy Madame Liang wields convincing authority." Read more here.

4. Sarasota, FL: New Editor Carolan Trbovich reviews IDEATION at Urbanite Theatre Sarasota. She says, "Jim Sorenson's vibrant direction opens in the boardroom as we join a self-proclaimed successful group of top-notch consultants returning from a business trip to Greece. Egotistical Brock, (BrenDan Regan), confident Ted, (Tom Foley), and prudent Sandeep, (Gopal Divan) are met by their pleasantly stoic female project manager, Hannah, (Summer Dawn Wallace), who has a new assignment for them." Read more here.

5. Charlotte, NC: Editor Perry Tannenbaum reviews AN ACT OF GOD at City Theatre Company. He says, "Christopher Jones seems to embody the Serenity Prayer as Gabriel, though we suspect he's terrified of the boss, and Steven B. Martin as Michael is perpetually flirting with a furlough to the Other Place, sporting the thinnest veneer of obedience." Read more here.

6. Seattle, WA: Editor Jay Irwin reviews GUARDS AT THE TAJ at ACT. He says, "I do love it, Dear Readers, when a show manages to thrill without the aid of elaborate sets or gimmicks. Where you can just immerse yourself in the words and performances. Such is the case with "Guards at the Taj" currently playing at ACT. That's not to say that the minimal set design from Brandon Estrella didn't work, it did. And there is one kind of unexpected prop that beautifully took over the stage at one point. But by then, we were so riveted by the stirring performances of the two actors in the show, even an elephant could have walked on stage I would have been focused on them." Read more here.

7. Melbourne, AU: Editor Brodie Paparella reviews I AM MY OWN WIFE at fortyfive downstairs. He says, "To be as clear as can be: the show is a knockout. Absolute highest-quality, runs the emotional gamut, cuts right to the bones of humanity. Nothing short of a masterpiece. The one-man show provides a massive undertaking for the actor, asking of them deep and desperate drama, finessed and respectful comedy, and the vocal skill to manage over thirty characters. Ben Gerrard has been a star right from the beginning of his career ten years ago, but his prowess here shows promise of a legendary trajectory." Read more here.

8. Chicago Editor Misha Davenport reviews Pride Films & Plays' PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT. He says, "If ever there was a need for a laugh and a reminder of the intrinsic bonds of family that we in the LGBTQ community have to forge when abandoned by our own families/communities, it's now. Acceptance comes easy in a major city like Sydney (or Chicago), but even today the reception is less welcoming in a small town be it in the Outback or downstate. Co-drected by Zak and Derek Van Barham, the arrival of that great, pink bus called "Priscilla" could not come at a more opportune time." Read more here.

9. Opera. Opera Editor-in-Chief Richard Sasanow previews The Met's RUSALKA as part of Guggenheim's Works & Process's new series. He says, ""The score is second to none," Owens, who's singing his role for the second time, told the audience. "It's always a privilege to be a vessel for such music." Though there won't be many in the audience fluent enough in Czech to judge their grasp of the language, the musical performances of Barton and Owens at the Guggenheim preview raised high expectations for the production." Read more here.

