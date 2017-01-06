Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/6; Video Highlights, Editor Spotlights, Reviews and More!

**BONUS** We are starting to roll out the winners of the 2016 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Keep an eye out for your region to be announced soon! So far, winners have been announced in the following regions:

As we start our new year, we are offering a more comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which will now include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature AMELIE in Los Angeles, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN in Louisville, wrap-ups and previews of past and upcoming seasons and more. Check out our top features below!

East/Northeast

1. Rhode Island: Editors Robert Barossi, Veronica Bruscini, Larry O'Brien and Andria Tieman share the best of 2016 Rhode Island theatre, including productions at Ocean State Theatre Company, The Gamm, 2nd Story Theatre, Trinity Rep, and more. Check out their full list here.

2. Connecticut: Editor Lauren Yarger previews all the great upcoming productions in the Connecticut/Hartford area for 2017. Among those are A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Hartford Stage, new edgy works at Yale Repertory, CT Rep with Terrence Mann who just signed on as artistic director of the Summer Nutmeg Series and more. Check out her preview of this amazing 2017 season here.

Midwest

3. Chicago, IL: Editor Misha Davenport is revving up to present the 2016 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards on January 23rd from 7-9pm at The Call, 1547 W. Bryn Mawr. The awards show is free and open to the public. Broadway-bound musical WAR PAINT has the most nominations for an Equity production with eight, including best actress nominations for Tony Award-winners Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone. How many awards will they win? Find out by attending the awards ceremony or keeping an eye out for the announcement soon! In the meantime, here is a teaser of all the nominations!

South/Southeast

4. Louisville, KY: Editor Keith Waits reviews ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD at Kentucky Shakespeare. He says, "Watching the current production of ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD from Kentucky Shakespeare was like seeing it for the first time, it's that fresh and smart. Tom Stoppard's post-modern masterpiece is absurdist and existential; catnip for academics in search of thesis projects concerning mid-Twentieth Century Theatre, and director Amy Attaway's production is all of that, but also a deeply satisfying entertainment. You'll laugh a lot while you're in the theatre, and be thinking about the play long after you have left." Read more here.

5. Atlanta, GA: Editor Gracie McBride interviews Playwright Topher Payne on GREETINGS FRIEND YOUR KIND ASSISTANCE IS REQUIRED at Georgia Ensemble Theatre. On the production, Topher says, "It is inspired by the spam emails that you get from a foreign prince that just needs some help with some money. And as all of my stuff tends to come out of an odd what if, the what if with that is: what if that email were true, and what if there really is the beleaguered prince of a country you've never heard of that just needs your help, and what if the person he made contact with was a retired American school teacher. She doesn't have the money to help him, but she wants to be helpful so she decided to fly over there and see if she can sort things out." Read the full interview here.

West Coast

6. Los Angeles, CA: Editor Michael Sterling gives us a behind-the-scenes look at opening night of Broadway-bound AMELIE, currently playing at the Ahmanson through January 15th. Check out his video below!

International

7. Spain: Editor Felipe Velasco reviews CANTERBURY TALES in Madrid. Want to watch highlights of the show? Check it out below!

National Tour Highlight :

8. Raleigh Editor Jeffrey Kare reviews AN AMERICAN IN PARIS National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center. He says, "As I was watching this national touring production currently playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through January 8th, I couldn't stop smiling because of all the countless breathtaking moments on display. Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon does a magnificent job of keeping the story moving through stage blocking and dancing. The sets designed by Bob Crowley and the projections designed by 59 Productions together creates some of the most beautiful scenery I've ever seen on stage. The lighting designed by Natasha Katz not only elevates the beauty of this production, but also does an outstanding job at showing the audience where to look on stage." Read more here.

BWW Site Highlight :

9. Dance - NYC/Salt Lake City: Local NYC dancer and choreographer Mike Baerga teamed with several professional NYC dancers and actors from Tuacahn Amphitheater in Utah to remind everyone that "love is love" going into the New Year. Check out the video below, which is set to Ariana Grande's "Into You":

Regional Editor Spotlight :

10. Marina Kennedy, New Jersey: Marina Kennedy is the Senior New Jersey Editor and Editor-in-Chief of BWW Food and Wine. She also has a regular column in BWW Fitness World, "Fit Food Finds," which discusses healthy eating. Her interest in fitness, dance, and theatre stem from the many years she owned and operated a dance school, "Dance Unlimited" in New Jersey. Why does she love writing for BroadwayWorld? Marina says, "Broadwayworld.com is a top publication to write for. Editors have the opportunity to engage in the arts and theatre communities that truly value their work. It is an honor to work with the BWW organization to write reviews, produce interviews, and publish other exciting features. Further, BWW offers a wealth of opportunity to be a part of multiple sites that our readers love to visit."

STUDENT BLOGGERS! We'd like to feature a few of our student bloggers below!

College: College Student College Student Amanda Grillo discusses the very important and sometimes controversial topic of typecasting. Read her blog here

High School: High school student Dalton Allison blogs about her experiences with student directing. Read her blog High school student Dalton Allison blogs about her experiences with student directing. Read her blog here

This week, we'd like to welcome our newest Contributing Editor in Atlanta, Amy Zipperer, and Daan Fuldner in the Netherlands. We'd also like to welcome new high school student blogger in Phoenix, Emma Suttell.

