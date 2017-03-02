SIGNIFICANT OTHER
Mar. 2, 2017  
Red Carpet Roundup: Richard Ridge Chats Up the Stars at Opening Night of SIGNIFICANT OTHER

Significant Other, the new American play by playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) and directed by Trip Cullman (Yen, Six Degrees of Separation), officially opens tonight, March 2, at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.).

The cast features Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour) and Barbara Barrie (Company).

See all the red carpet action from tonight's opening below!

