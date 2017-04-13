Rachel York to Go Undercover with Utah Symphony for THE SPY WHO LOVED ME

On April 21 and 22 at 7:30 PM, guest conductor Randall Craig Fleischer conducts the Utah Symphony and guest vocalist Rachel York in an evening of music from some of the world's most popular spy movies in "The Spy Who Loved Me."

Tickets start at $21 ($15 for students), and can be purchased at www.utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Guest conductor Randall Craig Fleischer, the Utah Symphony, and Rachel York will take the audience for a ride with popular movie themes made famous by secret agents on the big screen, including music from "007," "Gold Finger," and "Mission Impossible." The "Hartford Courant" summed up the performance, saying "The show does everything that I was hoping it would do. There are so many different textures in there: light, delicate moments, moments with great passion, some humor involved."

Randall Craig Fleischer holds three music director positions, a demanding guest conducting schedule, and a career spanning four continents. A frequent guest conductor with Utah Symphony, he was most recently on the Abravanel Hall podium leading the "Broadway Legacy" concerts in February 2017. He is making a musical impact worldwide with engagements at China Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Festival Cesky Krumov (Czech Republic), and others. Mr. Fleischer is an international leader in symphonic rock and world music fusion. His works and arrangements have been played by many major orchestras and will undoubtedly continue to be for years to come.

Rachel York is a dynamic and versatile actress, singer, dancer and comedienne who is best known for her critically acclaimed Broadway performances in "City of Angels," "Les Misérables" and "Victor/Victoria" with Julie Andrews. Ms. York has starred in the national tour of "Camelot" opposite Michael York, "Putting It Together" with Julie Andrews and the national and London tours of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of "Kiss Me, Kate." With such an extensive background in Broadway shows and performances on some of the world's biggest symphonic stages Ms. York's voice won't just shake the crowd, it will stir it.

PROGRAM:

April 21 & 22 | 7:30 PM

Abravanel Hall, 123 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah

Randall Craig Fleischer, conductor

Rachel York, vocalist

Program includes themes from "Mission Impossible," "Get Smart," "Pink Panther," "Alfred Hitchcock," "Austin Powers," "The Saint," "Charlie's Angels," and "James Bond."

Note: Sheena Easton, who was originally scheduled for this performance, has withdrawn due to a London run of the musical 42nd Street.

Tickets, priced from $21-$82, are available for purchase through utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683. Tickets increase $5 on the day of the performance.

U.S. veterans are invited to attend this concert free of charge, as part of USUO's Arts in Service to the Military Cultural Festival. Tickets are free, but limited in number; they are available through VetTix.org.

Founded in 1940, the Utah Symphony performs more than 175 concerts each season and offers all Utahns easy access to world-class live musical performances of the world's greatest music in the state's top venues. Since being named the orchestra's seventh music director in 2009, Thierry Fischer has attracted leading musicians and top soloists, refreshed programming, drawn increased audiences, and galvanized community support. In addition to numerous regional and domestic tours, including the Mighty 5 Tour of Utah's National Parks, the Utah Symphony has embarked on seven international tours and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016 coinciding with the orchestra's 75th anniversary celebrations. The Utah Symphony has released more than 100 recordings, including, most recently, two albums for Reference Recordings: Mahler's Symphony No. 1 and Dawn to Dust, which features three Utah Symphony-commissioned works by Nico Muhly, Andrew Norman, and Augusta Read Thomas. With its many subscription, education, and outreach concerts and tours, the Utah Symphony is one of the most engaged orchestras in the nation. For more information visit www.utahsymphony.org.

